Fife Flyers set for first big test at Glasgow Clan as new season launches
There’s a buzz around Fife Flyers’ fan base after solid pre-season which saw them get stuck into an ‘unfriendly’ friendly double header with Dundee Stars and then take on opposition from Holland Romania.
The games were wrapped round a training camp which saw 18 new players get to know each other and forge the bonds that are vital to the challenges ahead as they bid to make their mark in the league with a clear focus on getting back into the play-offs.
Almost 2000 fans took in their opening challenge game against Stars, and hopes are high for a bumper turnout for Sunday’s first big test at home to rivals Glasgow Clan just 24 hours after the teams go head to head at Braehead Arena.
Past games have produced fireworks as well as a red hot atmosphere, and the stage is set for the best possible start to a new season of action across the autumn and winter months.
It’s new territory in the UK for head coach Tom Coolen, but one he is looking forward to. He has made a positive impact on the fan base already, but knows the real tests are still down the road.
“I am very happy with the progress we have made as a group,” he said.”We have a team with good skill and speed, and good goaltending, and we will compete. We worked hard over the summer to put this team together - we’ll now see how we fare against the rest of the league.
"Going into Braehead will be a challenge, but we have a good group and I look to see how they answer the bell.”,
Coolen has 17 imports at his disposal, so will have to make two healthy scratches to comply with EIHL rules if injured forward Johan Eriksson recovers from the knock which kept him on the sidelines at the weekend.
“That increases competition and that’s a good thing,” he said.
> Flyers’ Sunday games will face off at the earlier time of 5:15pm this season. Sunday has always been a tougher hockey night to sell locally, and the move is seen as a way of making the matches more accessible to fans with young families.