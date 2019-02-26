Fife Flyers set for live TV game against Belfast Giants

Fife Flyers hit the ice for a midweek televised game against the league’s hottest team on Wednesday night.

Belfast Giants come to Kirkcaldy for the EIHL game which also brings free-to-air channel, Freesports, to the rink for the first time this season.

And while the game is screened live on the digital channel, the club is hoping the fans turn out in good number for a game of huge importance to both teams.

Flyers go into the game on the back of their first four-point weekend since October - and victories over Dundee Stars and Coventry Blaze have given the short-benched side a huge boost as they gear up for their own play-off push.

Those victories saw Flyers push back up to sixth spot and also nudge both Stars and Blaze out of the top eight play-off slots.

Flyers still have a batch of games in hand, and need to take points from, them to stay ahead of the chasing pack as the race intensifies over the coming weekends.

They have four games in hand and trail fifth-placed Guildford Flames by just four points - and five more matches to play than struggling sheffield Steelers who tie with them on 53 points.

Flyers are unlikely to have any of their injured skaters back for the midweek clash with Giants, so the ice time will again fall on shoulders of key players such as Dannick Gauthier, Evan Bloodoff and Chase Schaber.

They face a Giants’ side that is brimming with confidence as it sinks its teeth into a two-way race for the title.

The Irish side have clawed back an 11-point deficit on Cardiff Devils in recent weeks.

When the teams went head to head at the weekend, Belfast grabbed a dramatic 2-1 victory to move to the top of the table.

Giants and Flyers have met six times this season with honours even at three wins apiece.

Adam Keefe’s side haven’t won in Kirkcaldy since their first visit of the season back in September.

The game has a 7.30pm face-off and Flyers are offering local students two tickets for £10 - full details from the box office at Fife Ice Arena on online or on Fife Flyers’ Twitter feed.