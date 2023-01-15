The former Reading Royals frontman only arrived in Kirkcaldy on Friday after sorting out the visa issues which saw him travel 3000 miles back to Toronto and spend a week in the city pending a final decision.

The club handed him the #79 jersey for the warm-up before making a final decision on whether he went straight in against Glasgow Clan.

Jeff Hutchins, Flyers’ associate coach, explained: “Unfortunate how his visa went with delays meant he didn’t train.

Kamerin Nault pictured in the warm-up for Fife Flyers

“It was unfair to put him in a position where he hadn’t skated for a week and a half. The expectations on him will be high, and we wanted to make sure the fans’ first look at him is after he has had a few skating sessions.”

Hutchins confirmed Nault will be in the line-up at Coventry tonight, meaning one player will have to be scratched.

The 27-year old Nault finally touched down at Edinburgh Airport on Friday after a week spent in Toronto sorting out visa paperwork.

He arrived in Scotland at the start of last week only to be held at the airport for a number to hours before being released into the custody of the club.

He was allowed to continue to travel on to Kirkcaldy where he met his new team-mates, pending a final decision, but hopes of a debut against Sheffield Steelers last Saturday were ended when Nault was told to fly 3000 miles back to Toronto to sort out the visa issues.

The club not only faced additional flight costs, but had to also pay for accommodation.

Nault completed the process earlier this week, but had to wait on the green light to make the return journey - delaying his arrival back in Fife until Friday.

Nault cut his teeth with the Winnipeg Blues in the MJHL where he racked up some 76 points in four seasons. He then joined Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the ECHL, where in 2020-21 team-mates included Flyers’ Shawn Cameron whose season was ended by injury.

