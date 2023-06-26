News you can trust since 1871
Fife Flyers set to tease first fixtures of new ice hockey season

The countdown to the new ice hockey season will begin in earnest this week with the publication of the 2023-24 fixtures.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 10:25 BST

The Elite League will unveil the schedules on Friday, but fans can look forward to a few teasers from tomorrow as clubs can reveal their opening day opponents, Christmas and New Year fixtures, and their final game. The league season starts on Friday, September 22 with all ten EIHL teams playing two fixtures that weekend. They will be preceded by Challenge Cup qualifying matches.

The news comes as Fife Flyers look to appoint a new head coach after Todd Dutiaume and Jeff Hutchins stepped down from their roles.

In its most social media update, the club said: “We are in serious discussions with a prospective coach and will have an announcement soon for everyone who is awaiting news.”

Fife Flyers will start the 2023-24 season i September (Pic: Derek Young)Fife Flyers will start the 2023-24 season i September (Pic: Derek Young)
Flyers have yet to unveil any signing news, and have lost three home-based players to NIHL teams with Bari McKenzie and Scott Henderson assigning for Solway Sharks and defenceman Reece Cochrane heading to Bristol.

