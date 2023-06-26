The Elite League will unveil the schedules on Friday, but fans can look forward to a few teasers from tomorrow as clubs can reveal their opening day opponents, Christmas and New Year fixtures, and their final game. The league season starts on Friday, September 22 with all ten EIHL teams playing two fixtures that weekend. They will be preceded by Challenge Cup qualifying matches.

The news comes as Fife Flyers look to appoint a new head coach after Todd Dutiaume and Jeff Hutchins stepped down from their roles.

In its most social media update, the club said: “We are in serious discussions with a prospective coach and will have an announcement soon for everyone who is awaiting news.”

Fife Flyers will start the 2023-24 season i September (Pic: Derek Young)