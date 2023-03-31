News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
45 minutes ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 hour ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
3 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Fife Flyers: Shane Owen adds Mirror of Merit trophy to end of season awards

Shane Owen has won this year’s Fife Flyers’ Mirror of Merit - the club’s traditional player of the year award.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 31st Mar 2023, 14:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 14:08 BST

It’s the third time his name has been added to the historic quaich which was first presented in 1951/52.

The inaugural winner was netminder Stubby Mason, and the Mirror of Merit has since been won by many legends, including Doug Smail, Steve Moria, Vincent Lukac, and Ron Plumb.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Owen’s third triumph puts him level with Gordon Latto - one behind the the four awards collected by Les Lovell in the 1970s.

Shane Owen (Pic: Derek Young)
Shane Owen (Pic: Derek Young)
Shane Owen (Pic: Derek Young)
Most Popular

The netminder will be presented with his trophy at Saturday’s game against Dundee Stars.

It marks the culmination of the end of seasons awards, with a number of players honoured at a presentation event at Styx, Kirkcaldy, on Thursday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Organised by Fife Flyers Supporters Club, the sold out event made the following awards:Defenceman of the year: Brayden Sherbinin.

Forward of the year: Janne Kivilahti.

Most improved player: Reece Cochrane

Unsung hero: Lucas Sandström

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Best goal: Mikael Johansson for his penalty shot against Sheffield Steelers in the semi-final of the Challenge Cup.

British player of the year: Reece Cochrane

Players’ player of the year: Shane Owen

Fans’ of the year: Shane Owen

Fife Flyers