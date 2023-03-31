It’s the third time his name has been added to the historic quaich which was first presented in 1951/52.

The inaugural winner was netminder Stubby Mason, and the Mirror of Merit has since been won by many legends, including Doug Smail, Steve Moria, Vincent Lukac, and Ron Plumb.

Owen’s third triumph puts him level with Gordon Latto - one behind the the four awards collected by Les Lovell in the 1970s.

Shane Owen (Pic: Derek Young)

The netminder will be presented with his trophy at Saturday’s game against Dundee Stars.

It marks the culmination of the end of seasons awards, with a number of players honoured at a presentation event at Styx, Kirkcaldy, on Thursday.

Organised by Fife Flyers Supporters Club, the sold out event made the following awards:Defenceman of the year: Brayden Sherbinin.

Forward of the year: Janne Kivilahti.

Most improved player: Reece Cochrane

Unsung hero: Lucas Sandström

Best goal: Mikael Johansson for his penalty shot against Sheffield Steelers in the semi-final of the Challenge Cup.

British player of the year: Reece Cochrane

Players’ player of the year: Shane Owen