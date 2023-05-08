News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
1 hour ago Sum 41 confirm they are breaking up after almost three decades
4 hours ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
6 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
6 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
7 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout

Fife Flyers: Shane Owen returns for 2023-24 season and outlines his aims

Shane Owen will be back in Fife Flyers colours next season.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 8th May 2023, 15:16 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 15:16 BST

The netminder’s return was confirmed as part of the two-year deal he signed at the start of the 2022-23 campaign which ended with the team missing out on play-offs.

Owen was one only handful of players who stood out in an ultimately disappointing campaign which saw the club finish ninth in the ten-team EIHL after failing to find a consistent spark on the ice. He recorded a 90.87% save average in a season which saw him log the most minutes of any netminder – 3235 in total - just ahead of Matt Greenfield of Sheffield Steelers on 3162. Owen also faced 1961 shots - significantly more than any other netminder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In an interview with the club’s online TV channel, Owen confirmed his return, and looked back on the past season.

Shane Owen returns to Fife Flyers next season (Pic: Derek Young)Shane Owen returns to Fife Flyers next season (Pic: Derek Young)
Shane Owen returns to Fife Flyers next season (Pic: Derek Young)
Most Popular

“We had our ups and downs, but it was a tough season all in all,” he said. “There were positives but we were plagued with injuries which made things tough. We faced adversity and battled through it.”

Looking ahead, he wants to see Fife re-established as a top half of the table team - and one that pushes for play-off and Challenge Cup success.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We want to win every game and do as well as we can in the Challenge Cup. A .500 team is realistic, definitely. We have to aspire to be in the upper half of table and that starts from day one. It came down to the last game but there were 50 other games that were just as important - we need to get the mindset right on day one and go from there.”

The forthcoming campaign - due to face off in late August/early September - will be Owen’s third since returning to the club. He previously iced in seasons 2016-17 and 2018-19, with spells in the ECHL, Poland, Sweden and Belfast in between. The goalie is a three-times winner of the Fife Free Press’ Mirror of Merit trophy which is awarded to the team’s most consistent and valuable player each campaign, and dates back to the early 1950s.

Related topics:Fife FlyersEIHLFifeSheffield SteelersPoland