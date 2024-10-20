Fife Flyers: shipping goals, logging shots but in search of a way to win games

Janis Voris on his debut for Fife Flyers (Pic: Derek Young)

Hockey is a game of numbers - and right now they don’t add up for Fife Flyers.

Shipping seven goals in three of their last four games while delivering limited returns from hefty shots on goal underlines the challenges at both ends of the pad.

Injuries to key players such as Olivier LeBlanc and Johnny Curran are certainly factors, but there is a gnawing worry among fans that there is a gap between Flyers and the rest of the league - one that may be tricky to close.

It is early days yet, but one win from seven was not the start Tom Coolen envisaged to the league campaign. Saturday’s 7-4 loss to a Guildford Flames side that was speedy but not unbeatable was Flyers’ season in 60 minutes. They put in some good shifts, looked fragile in others and continue to commit hockey hari kari by giving away the puck and committing the sort of howlers that have you wincing and looking away from the ice pad.

Ryan Foss showed enough to suggest he will be a decent addition up front - he hasn’t skated this season so will take time to get into a groove - while, once again Lucas Chiodo delivered the sort of commitment and energy that needs to be adopted as standard across the bench every shift, every night’

Janis Voris had a jittery debut in the nets. Losing a goal to the first shot of the match - Brett Ferguson striking at 2:18 didn’t help - and he then played a howler of a pass straight to Ethan Strang who promptly leathered the puck past him for a crucial goal to make it 4-2 just as Fife were back in the game. He’ll learn.

Fife were certainly in this game - the sort of fixture that they have to find ways of winning to establish any play-off credentials - but it was a case of one step forward, one step back at times, to the frustration of the fans.

Flyers lost Austin Farley from the face off straight after the opening goal after he was caught in the face by a stick which meant more re-jigging of the lines, but they were level by 3:13 as Martin Latal dug the puck out for Tyler Heidt to shoot, and Maxim Musorov to rush in to net the rebound.

Flames replied with a rocket of a shot from Charlie Dodero for 2-1, and Flyers then gift wrapped a short-handed counter for Dan Catenacci at 22:17. A big goal to lose was followed by a big response - Chiodo carrying the puck for Phelix Martineau to shoot and Michael Cichy to convert on the rebound at 25:48.

Cichy grabbed another lifeline making it 4-3 early in the third, and Voris redeemed himself with a big one on one save to stonewall Josh Waller.

Flames never really stopped coming forward and when Brodie Kay was with nowhere to go on the boards - his team mates didn't exactly give him options - and Flames raced away, Sean Norris applying the final touch.

Once again Fife dug deep and got back to 5-4 - Cichy getting the credit for the final touch of a fine shot from Maritneau, but the visitors exposed some napping in defence as a drop pass from Lewis Hook found Catenacci front of net. One touch and it was past Voris at 49:59.

Flyers had little option but to pull their netminder, but he’d barely settled on the bench when Strang hit the empty net. There were positives from the night, but no points - and the number in the wins column is what matters right now.