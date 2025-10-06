Fife Flyers have shuffled their British pack with one player departing and a new one added on a two-way deal.

Out goes Scottish forward Aiden Wilson who joined the club last season on a split contract with NIHL outfit Romford Raiders. He had been getting decent ice time in the opening few weeks of the campaign, but the club said travel and work commitments meant it was too challenging for both parties.

Flyers also added 23-year old Keegan Cairns to the line-up. The former Kirkcaldy junior development player previously played with Fife Falcons and Dundee Comets, but didn’t ice last season.

Meanwhile two more imports from last season’s roster have signed for clubs in the ECHL. Defenceman Patrick Kyte and Noah Delmas will be in the line ups when their new clubs’ seasons starts this month.

Delmas has signed for the Greensboro Gargoyles, the ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL’s Chicago Wolves. The 29-year old’s season with Fife was cut short with a knee injury. He joined the club from Polish outfit, GKS Katowice having previously iced with Manchester Storm. Delmas joins a Gargoyles line-up that also includes former Dundee Stars import, Jake Elmer.

Wichita Thunder have snapped up fellow blueliner Patrick Kyte who spent just one season with Flyers.

Import forward Michael Cichy has also announced his retirement, hanging up his skates after a 20-plus goal season finale with Flyers, but a couple of last season’s roster have still to be unveiled as signings for the 2025-26 campaign.

Top scoring forward Phelix Martiuneau has gone to ice with Laval Pétroliers in the semi-pro LNAH, along with Massimo Carozza, while Lucas Chiodo is back in Italy with Asiago, playing in the Alps League.

Former team captain Olivier LeBlanc has joined Tahoe Knight Monsters in the ECHL, while fellow blue liner Dan Krenzelok has returned to play in Czech hockey. Martin Latal has also emerged from retirement to skate in the Czech third tier with HC Benátky nad Jizerou , while Jordy Stallard is with Hull Seahawks in the NIHL.

Drake PIlon has also resurfaced after quitting the team last Christmas. Having returned to North America, he has since joined Hungarian club, Budapest Jégkorong Akadémia HC in the Ertse Liga