Fife Flyers: shut out and shorthanded for longest road trip to Cardiff

Shut out and shorthanded - two recurring themes of Fife Flyers’ season.

Saturday’s long journey to Wales saw them travel minus two key imports and a British forward who has been logging decent ice time, and that did little to raise hopes ahead of hitting the ice against Cardiff Devils. A 6-0 loss made for a longer journey back to Fife as Devils celebrated St David’s Day with a fine win in front of a full house.

For Flyers this was their fifth shut out in the league. They iced without defenceman Patrick Kyte, and top scoring forward Phelix Martineau, while Brit Ben Brown was on duty with Dundee Rockets as they clinched the SNL title. The absences left coach Johnny Curran with just eight forwards and five defencemen against a four-line hockey club.

It took 92 seconds for Josh MacDonald to open the scoring for Devils, although Brett Perlini made sure the puck went over the line if it hadn’t already. Ryan Barrow had a breakaway saved, while Ben Almquist netted his first for Devils at 12:57.

Charles-Antoine Paiment in action against Cardiff Devils (Pic: Rebecca Brain)

Just 34 seconds later, Flyers were awarded a penalty shot, but Lucas Chiodo couldn’t beat Ben Bowns.

As the teams entered the second period, Cardiff continued to rain shots on Fife’s net, and it didn't take long for the third goal of the night to go the way of the home team after Perlini pulled off an impressive slapshot that smashed into the back of the net at the 5:17 mark. To add to the goal count, Cole Sanford made his way onto the scoreboard following a wrist shot into the net at 11:30 for 4-0.

Joey Martin fired home a powerplay goal 7:40 into period three, while Davies and Sam Duggan assisted Riley Brandt's first goal since December to cap off a 6-0 win.

Coach Curran admitted playing short was a tough call.

“Coming n around Christmas, I was a little naive and a little hopeful to battle the injury bug they have been dealing with,” he said. “Tonight we had two imports at home, Ben Brown playing for Dundee and Aiden Wilson out after breaking his ankle, To come down here with eight forwards and five defence is a big ask, but I couldn’t be prouder of the guys. They did everything they could,”