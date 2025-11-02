Fife Flyers: shut out on home ice a painful end to poor Challenge Cup campaign

Fife Flyers’ Challenge Cup campaign came to an end on the lowest possible note - a 5-0 shut out on home ice at the hands of rivals Glasgow Clan.

The result stretched the team’s losing streak to 11 games, as they drew a blank for the fourth time this season. Flyers averaged just two goals per game across the qualifying section, underlining the serious issue at the heart of the team, while conceding almost 20 more than their opponents.

Saturday saw Clan skate to an easy win. It was game over after just two periods.

They took the opening period 2-0. Cade Neilson opened the scoring just over seven and a half minutes in, and at 9:15 Flyers were punished when everyone seemed to stop after Deven Sideroff went down in the zone. Clan played to the whistle, moving the puck quickly to their captain, who fired past Christian Purboo to double the advantage. The fact the scorer was still on his knees when he hit the net spoke volumes about Flyers’ performance.

Fife Flyers defenceman Jeremy Masella and Glasgow Clan's Felix Pare drop the gloves (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Fife’s night went from bad to worse in a difficult middle period.

Hugo Roy struck 2:18 into the frame to make it 3-0, before adding his second of the game off Neilson’s feed at 33:52. Less than a minute later, Brayden Burke scored on a rebound to put the Clan five up through 40 minutes.

The middle period also saw defenceman Jeremy Masella make a huge hit on Alex Forbes behind the Clan net, drawing a reaction from Felix Pare who dropped the gloves with tow duo sitting fight-minute fighting penalties.

Both sides switched netminders in the third, with Shane Owen replaced Purboo, and Lucas Brine taking over in the Clan goal in what proved to be a goal-less period.