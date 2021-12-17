The club has signed Brandon Magee for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, and he is due to make his debut against Dundee Stars on Saturday night, subject to his registration being completed.

The 27-year old from Edmonton will give immediate support to the team as it battles injury issues and a loss of form with five defeats on the spin taking it into last place in the league.

It’s been a long haul to strengthen the roster, and head coach, Todd Dutiaume, is pleased to finally land his man.

Fife Flyers are on home ice again this Saturday versus Dundee Stars

He has been tracking Magee for some time, and said: “His signing gives everyone a boost, and gives us a natural centreman in the position where we have asked wingers to step in.

“Brandon ticks a number of boxes for us.”

Dutiaume described the new signing as “a very speedy forward that will contribute offensively.”He added: “He is a strong competitor and is a guy we have been pursuing for what feels like quite some time ,and we managed to get it over the line earlier in the week. “

Fans are being reminded of COVID protocols when they attend this weekend's game at Fife Ice Arena

Magee joins Flyers after skating with Czech side HC Kometa Brno.

His hockey CV includes a brief stint in the ECHL: with Idaho Steelheads and South Carolina Stingrays.

He made his pro debut in the Canadian WHL league with the Chilliwack Bruins, before signing with the Victoria Royals.

Macgee, who played on the university circuit in Alberta where he studied arts, also spent time in China, icing with Kunlun Red Star in the KHL in 2019-20.

His arrival comes as Fife prepare to ice without captain Matt Carter - out injured until Christmas - but forwards Greig Chase and Bari McKenzie should both return after missing last weekend ‘s defeats.

The team is pressing ahead with its preparations as usual despite concerns over the game going ahead after Dundee were placed in EIHL COVID protocols - one of three teams to be hit - leading to some games being postponed.

Flyers also used their social media platforms today to emphasise to fans the need to adhere to protocols in a bid to keep everyone safe on match night as the highly transmissible omicron variant impacts on life in the region.

The sport has been hit by cancellations involving several clubs this week at a time when many are scheduled to play up to three times per week – and some rescheduling has already had to take place.

Dutiaume held a team meeting this week to underline a similar message to his team which has to work with differing restrictions as it travels to rinks in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“We met to make sure we are all doing everything properly,” he said. “We have lateral daily flow tests available because we want to keep everything running safely and smoothly.”

On Sunday, Flyers head south to face Guildford Flames who have defenceman Alex Yuill in isolation for 10 days as part of the league’s COVID protocols.

