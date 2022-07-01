Fife Flyers sign up renowned brand as equipment supplier in three-year deal

The deal will see Warrior Sports Inc supply helmets, gloves and sticks and a high-quality textile collection – some of which will be available to fans.

The company, formed in Michigan, is one of the sport’s renowned brands.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach and general manager, said: “This equipment partnership will provide all of our players with gear from an industry leader which will help the team perform at the top of their game as well as complementing the look and feel of the historic Flyers brand.”

Pic: Jillian McFarlane

Warriors Sports logo will feature on the team’s jerseys and on the ice during the 2022-23 season which faces-off in September.

The deal was welcomed by the dressing-room.