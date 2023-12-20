Fife Flyers: six games in ten days, early arrival in Belfast and new defenceman set to join team

Fife Flyers head into their festive schedules with the buzz of a big win over Cardiff Devils - and the Ne’er arrival of a new defenceman.

The club faces a busy schedule of six games in ten days between now and Hogmanay, but head into the action confident of building on a 4-1 victory over the Welsh side on Sunday night which halted an eight-game losing streak. Tom Coolen, head coach, also took heart from a hugely improved performance in a road loss at Sheffield on Saturday, and is looking ahead to the second half of the league campaign.

He also has a highly experienced replacement for Reece Harsch lined up and ready to arrive - paperwork was being sorted this week, but the new blue liner won’t be in town until after January 1.

“When we get everyone back healthy and a new guy in we will be more solid at the back,” said the coach. “We played well over the weekend, and against Cardiff I felt we found something as a team - we wanted the win and we needed the win, and the guys enjoyed it.”

James Spence impressed many fans with his performance in Sunday's win over Cardiff Devils (Pic: Derek Young)

Flyers start their Christmas campaign with a game in Belfast on Friday night. The team is travelling across on Thursday for the first time this season - previously it has driven and sailed on the day - and Coolen hopes the extra time will allow them to prepare properly. Forward Johan Erikkson is expected to return this weekend, while team captain Jonas Emmerdahl will again step up after his return from injury.

The big Swede’s return was one factor in Sunday’s win, Coolen said: “He was able to spell guys off at the back end, and gave guys time for recovery between shifts. That made a world of difference.”Without Emmerdahl, Flyers were down to four defenceman - a huge ask going up against teams rolling four lines. Flyers return to Kirkcaldy on Saturday to face Giants for the second night running. The team then has a short Christmas break before lacing up again for a Boxing Day game at Fife Ice Arena against Dundee Stars, with the return across the Tay on Wednesday, December 27th.

Saturday’s game will also feature the club’s Christmas jerseys - they will be auctioned off after the buzzer - and the annual CHAS appeal.

The festive schedule rolls into the end of the year with a December 30 trip Braehead to face Glasgow Clan, and a return game in Fife on Hogmanay.