Fife Flyers: six goals take Flyers into sixth spot with fine 6-1 road win
Fife Flyers seem to have Nottingham Panthers’ number this season, hitting them for six for a second successive meeting.
Friday night’s superb 6-1 road win in the Lace City was also their third victory against the struggling English side this season - a 100% record so far.
The win also pushed Fife up to sixth spot and set the scene for tonight’s huge derby game against Glasgow Clan at Fife Ice Arena; a match that should generate a noisy, big crowd.
Flyers went into the game short benched again with key forward Janne Kivilahti an absentee, but they delivered as fine road performance to build a lead that netminder Shane Owens ensured remained virtually intact as he stopped 50 of the 51 shots which came his way.
Most Popular
It took just them just 45 seconds to get on the scoreboard as Dillon Lawrence found the net.
Panthers’ coach, the newly returned Corey Neilson, bemoaned the fact the pass that led to it came off the referee’s skate.
Within nine minutes, Lawrence turned playmaker, setting up Janne Laakkonen on the rush to beat Alex Dubeau and make it 2-0.
Panthers struck first in the second period with Kelly Summers finding the net just 84 seconds after the puck dropped, but the period belonged to Fife who took their chances to build a solid lead.
Laakkonen restored their two-goal lead within 30 seconds later and Brayden Sherbinen made it 4-1 with 3:24 left - and fellow defenceman Reece Cochrane delivered a cannon of a shot for 5-1.
Any slender hopes Panthers had of a third period revival were surely wiped out within 44 seconds as Sherbinen struck again for 6-1.
Owen’s performance saw him take the MoM award for Fife.
The win delighted Todd Dutiaume, head coach, who said: “Scoring early settled us in, and the guy found holes tonight - they did a great job.”