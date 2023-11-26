Fife Flyers: sloppy show but team digs in to claim win over Manchester Storm

Fife Flyers took both points from this game, but their performance didn‘t fully merit a clean sweep - and it wasn’t lost on head coach Tom Coolen. They made heavy weather of grinding this one out against Manchester Storm side that kept at them all night long.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was a night where too much time was spent in the defensive zone, and passes didn’t snap on to sticks, until a second period groove saw them turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead, which held until the final buzzer. On the plus side, it made for wins on the spin, and, in a league so tight, kept Fife firmly in the chasing pack. Sometimes you have to grit your teeth and grind ‘em out - and, if you do, these nights all contribute to your final standing.

The win did come at a cost with Kyle Osterberg sliding painfully into the boards and taking his time to get to the bench, but in his absence, Teem Pulkinnen led superbly and returned stats of 1+1. It could have been 2+1 as his long clearance out of the zone hit the empty Storm net in the dying seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was little to choose between the teams in an opening period which saw Storm doing most of the pushing and get their reward at 17:19 as Michael Korol - son of the late Bob Korol, former ice rink manager - delivered a neat finish off a perfect pass from Johnny Cornell.

Fife Flyers had to grind it out against Manchester Storm to protect their winning streak (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Flyers came out for the second period much sharper, and that movement certainly caused Manchester some problems. Their equaliser came as Pulkinnen chased a puck and slid on his belly to release Collin Shirley who did the rest, beating netminder Evan Weninger at 23:04.

Brady Poteau then saw a great rebound drop for Lucas Chiodo who almost converted before Fife’s powerplay team delivered what became the game winner at 29:27. Johan Erikkson held the puck in the corner and timed his pass to perfection for Pulkinnen to pull the trigger.

Some golden chances were then passed up as Fife went on the powerplay before the second period - that third decisive goal never materialised as Storm upped the pressure again in the third, but couldn’t convert on two key powerplays; Sean Giles clearly indicating his opponent dived as he headed to the bin on a tripping call at 40:56..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad