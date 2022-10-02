Fife Flyers: Sluggish, laboured performance sparks criticism

A 5-3 loss to Guildford Flames left the team still searching for its first win on home ice with the calendar ticking over into October.

It was hard to tell the difference between the team which travelled 450 miles and the one which simply popped up up St Clair Street to the rink.

Flyers’ started poorly and turned in the sort of performance that has blighted recent seasons - sluggish and laboured from puck drop, and error-ridden. One that simply wasn’t good enough.

Shawn Cameron set for face-off (Pic: Derek Young)

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third period pushback got them out of a deep 4-0 hole to 4-3, but they didn’t deserve to take anything from this game. The night belonged to Flames. They were sharp, skated with purpose and much more cohesion.

There were precious few positives Fife could take from this game.

Janne Kivilahti’s performance was one of them, and the MoM nailed it in his post-game verdict: “We had a terrible start, we can't do that

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janne Kivilahti, Fife Flyers MoM (Pic: Derek Young)

“It was good to have one good period but we need to pay like that for 60 minutes, and I know we can.”

Jeff Hutchins, associate coach, agreed: “We looked flat, standing round watching in P1. It got better in the second, and we tried to turn it on in third.

“But the message to team is we can’t play 10-12 mins and be successful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The danger now is that the early season optimism surrounding this new-look, upgraded team is staring to fade. Home wins are key to progress this season. So far they have eluded Fife.

From the puck drop, Flyers looked flat. and the performance half-hearted which is simply unacceptable for the fans.

The opening goal summed up the difference between the teams.

With 1:26 on the clock, Ryan Tait was allowed to come off back boards with the puck, despite the presence of two Flyers, and his quick pass was executed perfectly by Daniel Tedesco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nine minutes played and it was 2-0 courtesy of more good movement in Fife's zone, with Bradley Lalonde netting a fine wrist shot from just inside the blue line.

It was clear Flyers were in trouble, but there was no immediate response.

There were a few glimmers in the second, but Flames delivered a killer blower for 3-0 on the half hour mark as Bradley Lalonde netted with a shot from the blue line, through traffic on the power play.

It was 4-0 at 42:36 as Owen Griffiths found the net, and then Fife slowly woke from their slumbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janne Kivilahti - one of the few players to get pass marks on the night - converted on a 42nd minute powerplay, and the Finnish forward then turned playmaker as he teed up Zack Phillips to swat the puck home at the back post six minutes later.

Shawn Cameron’s 55th minute powerplay strike raised hopes of a grandstand finish as the rink finally came to life.