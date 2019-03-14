Fife Flyers star’s season could be over after hit branded ‘dangerous and vicious’

Fife Flyers forward Chase Schaber could miss the rest of the season after suffering concussion following a hit that has been branded ‘dangerous’ and ‘vicious.’

Sheffield Steelers defenceman Aaron Johnson was thrown out of the game at Fife Ice Arena on Sunday following the second period flashpoint, which also resulted in Fife’s Danick Gauthier also being ejected for retaliation.

In condemning the hit, Flyers head coach Todd Dutiaume confirmed that the club has sent additional video footage to the EIHL Department of Player Safety, which will decide whether to suspend the Steelers’ player.

You may also be interested in:

Man in hospital after fire at Fife flats

£35,000 win for Kirkcaldy bingo club regulars

Great turn out at Connor and Ethan’s memorial game

He also fears that Schaber, who was already playing through an injury, is unlikely to feature again this season.

“We sent in additional video which shows it from a much better angle, but it’s in the hands of DOPS now, and we’ll await their decision on that one,” he said.

“Chase got injured against Nottingham in mid-October in what was really a season-ending injury, he but came back and played for his team mates.

“He didn’t have to, but he did.

“He’s taken some flak for not looking like himself, but the guy is carrying a serious injury that will require a surgical fix.

“He came back for his team mates, and is subsequently hit from behind in one of the worst hits I’ve seen for a long time - certainly one of the most dangerous and vicious.

“Unfortunately without a miracle, he is probably out for the year.

“Schaber is a very tough guy, but he needs to be in the right place mentally, and cleared by our medical team, and that’s up in the air right now.”