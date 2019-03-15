Fife Flyers stars back Red Nose Day

Fife Flyers have donned red noses to help promote Comic Relief’s massive fundraising day.

The ice hockey team linked up with Specsavers to promote their funny frames which will help raise funds for Red Nose Day which takes place today.

It is the third Red Nose Day that Specsavers has supported by launching the frames in store, with this year’s red jester-themed glasses in keeping with the charity’s comic ethos.

Since 2015, Specsavers stores have raised £848,000 and have pledged to raise £250,000 this year in their quest to break the £1million mark.

Andrew Hepburn, store director, says: “Our glasses this year are fantastic and we hope everyone gets into the fundraising spirit by picking up a pair in store and help us smash our £1 million fundraising mark.

“Specsavers stores in Dunfermline, Glenrothes and Leven are proud sponsors of Fife Flyers and we’re delighted the team are backing our fundraising campaign for Comic Relief.”

Frames are available in local Specsavers stores in Leven, Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Dunfermline and St Andrews.

Customers who would like to recycle the glasses after Red Nose Day can return them to their local store and they will be sent onto a specialist recycling company.

For more information visit www.specsavers.co.uk or www.comicrelief.com