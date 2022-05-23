Fife Flyers: Start date for 2022-23 EIHL season is revealed

The Elite League will face-off from Friday, September 9 onwards.

They teased the date as clubs prepared for the annual fixtures meeting.

It is due to take place in the next few days, and Fife fans will be hoping for a more favourable outcome after losing a chunk of their traditional Saturday nights last year.

Fife Flyers fans can pencil in the start of the new season (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

All ten clubs will be at the meeting where much of the horse trading is done as they all bid to get their games on their preferred nights.

The planning will continue with a full board meeting - but fans will have to wait to see who Flyers get on the opening weekend.

The fixtures won’t be released for several weeks yet as clubs confirm they are happy with the schedules and have all travel plans in place.

The date of the 2023 play-off finals weekend will also remain unknown until the conclusion of the IIHF world championships.

The update comes as Flyers look to have season ticket renewals available from next week.

The club said it was busy testing new processes.

Season tickets will cost £450 for an adult (16+), £325 for a concession (student/OAP/blue badge holder) and a child’s ticket (15 and under) is £200.

A family option will also be available.