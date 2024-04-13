Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“When you deep dive on the numbers, we’ve given up 15 five-on-five goals against Fife which is more than any other team in the league, he told the Yorkshire Post. “And 10 of those 15 goals came off a line rush, so we’ve got an idea as to what we need to do to limit them in their opportunities.”

And he then did just that as Steelers skated to a solid 9-4 lead ahead od Sunday’s return leg at Fife Ice Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fox’s team have swept all before them this season, securing the league title and the Challenge Cup - and it will take a comeback of epic proportions from Flyers to deny them a tile at a Grand Slam at the finals weekend in Nottingham.

Tom Coolen admitted his team didn't perform defensively against Steelers (Pic: James Assinder)

Tom Coolen knew finishing eighth in the standings meant a head to head with Steelers - arguably the toughest of the quarter-finals. He could only look back at last weekend’s final game loss to Dundee Stars which cost them a match-up with either Belfast Giants or Cardiff Devils.

Flyers departed the ice rink on Thursday to ensure they were fully prepared for Friday’s tie, and they will have a rest day before Sunday’s return which will be their last game on home ice this season.

Coolen said: “The first period went exactly how we like it to go at 1-1, but we didn’t play well enough defensively, we turned the puck over too many times and they swarmed us with their depth. They were relentless. They didn’t back off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They outskilled us and outplayed us, and deserved to win. ”We scored four goals. Do that and you normally give yourselves a chance to win, but we gave up too many odd man rushes and turn overs; all the things you talk about and hammer home all year long. These things that make a difference on a positive-negative side. We had too many on the negative side tonight.”