Fife Flyers strengthen home based squad with netminder return and a new forward

Fife Flyers have added two local players to their roster for the forthcoming ice hockey season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Netminder Cameron Kenny has been added on a full-time basis to provide back-up to import goalies Shane Owen and newcomer, Christian Purboo, and Kirkcaldy forward Rowan Mills steps up after icing in the NIHL.

The moves add more depth to coach Jamie Russell’s squad, and give more opportunities to players brought through the junior development system at Fife Ice Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenny first made a brief appearance on the Flyers roster aged just 16 during the 2023/24 season. He then stepped up to join Flyers early in the 2024/25 season, backing up Owen and Jānis Voris. He made his EIHL debut against Dundee Stars in April. Last season, he was also part of the Fife Falcons team which picked up the U19 league championship and Scottish Cup double.

Netminder Cameron Kenny has joined Fife Flyers' new look team (Pic: Derek Young)

With agreement from Kirkcaldy Kestrels, Cameron will return to the Flyers lineup this season on a full time basis.

Max Birbraer, Flyers’ GM and president, said “With the opportunity to develop under head coach, Jamie Russell, we're excited to see his future in a Flyers jersey blossom.”

Mills is a new name in the team’s Brit pack.

Another product of the Kirkcaldy Ice Hockey Club’s junior system, he started last season with Billingham Stars in the NIHL1 league before returning north of the border on a two-way deal between Aberdeen Lynx in the Scottish National League and Dundee Stars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Described as lightning quick with an eye for net, Rowan spent the majority of the 2023/24 season icing for Billingham Buccaneers in the NIHL2 where, in 30 regular season games, he logged 24 points (9+15).

Birbraer said “We're delighted to give another local guy the opportunity to develop, prove himself and potentially play his way into the line up. Rowan has spent time previously with Fife and Dundee and has made steps in the right direction.”