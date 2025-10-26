Fife Flyers sunk by missed chances and mistakes that led to Blaze goals that  changed game

Fife Flyers are still searching for their first league win of the season after another night of creating chances, but not hitting the net, cemented them in last place, and in search of a result to ignite their campaign.

New signing Gino Finoro made a scoring home debut with a fine short handed strike, but the fans were left to rue the loss of two quick goals which turned this game in Coventry’s favour.

Head coach Jamie Russell said: “I didn’t like our effort over 60 minutes against Glasgow, but tonight they played great. We had eight penalties to kill and zero powerplays, and that makes it challenging. We had a good push back to get to 1-1, but made two mistakes.

“We were really good at creating chances, but need to do better finishing those chances.”

The opening six minutes saw the teams trade opportunities before Grant Mismash opened the scoring at 7:13 when he was left all alone in front to neatly deke past Christian Purboo.

Blaze’s best chance then fell to Alessio Luciani, but Purboo blockered the puck away as the Flyers went on to complete a penalty kill. Josh Winquist also came close, but couldn’t beat netminder Stewart.

The second period was goal-less, but there were chances which Fife just couldn’t convert. A great move involving Winquist, Johan Porsberger and Vlastimil Dostalek ended with the latter tipping the puck just wide of the net. A minute later and Stewart just got a pad on a redirect from Garet Hunt.

A breakaway by Giordano Finoro saw him feather the puck to Dostalek but his attempted tip went wide of the net. Ethan Somoza also had Stewart at full stretch to make a save.

Blaze made the better start to the period as they went back on the powerplay just 30 seconds in to the third with Masella penalised for holding This time Flyers struck short-handed - a fine start for Finoro’s career in Kirkcaldy.

Andrew McLean made a shot block in his own slot, and he collected the puck, skipped and past a defenceman before finding a gap between the legs of Stewart to score shorthanded at 42.26. The game was ultimately settled by a couple of quick fire goals from Blaze. Grayson Constable put the visitors in front at 43.47 with a shot from the slot that appeared to nick off a stick and beat Purboo, and less than 30 seconds later Flyers were caught chasing the puck down below their goal line. Tallberg won possession and and found William Boysen who had the freedom of the slot to give Purboo no chance

Victory was sealed when Matthew Gleason fired home from close range after excellent work by Jack Hopkins with six minutes to play