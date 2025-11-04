The departure of Didrik Svendsen from Fife Flyers after just three months in the country has opened up a spot for the club to bring in a new import.

The big Norwegian played his last game on Sunday before packing up and returning home.

The 30-year was signed to add physicality and size to the roster, but struggled to find a foothold in UK hockey after playing his entire career in his native country.

There were several factors behind his decision to call time on Fife, including adjusting to the UK lifestyle, the style of the EIHL and the schedule of playing back to back with long road trips in between.

Didrik Svendsen has left Fife Flyers after three months (Pic: Derek Young)

Svendsen iced in 17 games and delivered one goal and three assists, as well as some bone crunching hits, but he seemed off the pace some nights, and his departure was widely rumoured rinkside at the weekend.

Jamie Russell, head coach, said: “He had been struggling getting to grips with hockey here. I had a really good meeting with him to talk it over - he is a super guy and we wish him all the best.”

Svendsen’s departure comes at a time when Flyers are short-benched with Justin Ducharme out until mid December, defenceman Jonas Emmerdahl already ruled out for this weekend, and Mason Alderson away with the GB squad for the IIHF European Cup of Nations at the Arcelor Mittal Park ice rink in Sosnowiec.

He is one of 12 new faces in the squad for the four-man tournament which runs from November 6-9, and will miss Flyers’ weekend games against Nottingham Panthers at home on Saturday, and on the road to face Coventry Blaze on Sunday.

The coach and Max Birbraer, general manager, have been speaking to a number of agents and players with a view to bringing new faces to the dressing-room - but are up against it to get a deal over the line, and travel, and visa sorted for this weekend.

Flyers absolutely need a top six skater with an eye for the net to re-ignite their season, but they go into the weekend with a renewed spring in their step after grabbing their first point of the league season in a 2-1 sudden death loss to Steelers.

Playing their third game in three nights, they delivered one of their best performances so far - and Russell wants that to be the benchmark going forward.

“I thought the guys were outstanding. Our work ethic and compete were excellent,” he said. “We played a simple game, and turned the puck over much less - that was a key factor. You cannot do that against a team like Sheffield.”

There were huge performances from netminder Shane Owen who had much stronger protection round the net, ‘man of the match;’ Keaton Jameson and team captain Garet Hunt.

“Garet is one of the best leaders I have been around,” said Russell. “People see him on the ice, but that is just part of what he brings in training, in the room, in the gym and on the bus. He does everything the right way.”