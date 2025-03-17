Fife Flyers’ season has just three weeks left to run, and the clock is ticking on any potential taker-over. The summer of 2025 is set to be a watershed in the club’s history.

The announcement at the start of February that directors Tom Muir and Jack Wishart intended to step aside after 28 years at the helm opened the door to new owners and a new era, but the time to complete a deal and make a formal hand over is limited if Flyers are to ice next season.

Realistically everything needs to be in place early in May and a firm commitment made to either the Elite League (EIHL) or the second tier National Ice Hockey League (NIHL) before the organisations set about planning their fixtures for the 2025-26 season.

Last week, former Flyers’ player Lee Mercer became the first to put his head above the parapet and confirm his interest in taking on the club.

Lee Mercer playing with Fife Flyers in 1997, up against former Flyer Bobby Haig of Blackburn Hawks (Pic: John Hutton)

There are understood to be two consortiums also interested, featuring several sponsors and local businesses, but with Non Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) in place for all parties given the commercial confidentiality involved in negotiations, there is little other than speculation for fans to go on.

That was also ramped up more than a few notches with the arrival rinkside of Todd Kelman, GM of Cardiff Devils, and one of the key figures within the EIHL, who flew up with his team for the recent midweek game. He also took in the town during his first visit to the rink.

Flyers have been offered the option of deferring their league membership for two seasons should they need time to complete the change of ownership - the door is far from closed, and while the league has a Plan B to run with nine teams, it would rather not sustain any losses this summer.

If Mercer wins the day, then Flyers will make the move to the NIHL where there are far more opportunities for home-grown players, while retaining a core of imports. The league already has former EIHL teams Milton Keynes and Hull Seahawks, while long-standing Fife fans will recall jousts in the old Division One with the likes of Telford Tigers and Romford Raiders.

Lee Mercer icing with Fife Flyers where his hockey career started (Pic: John Hutton)

Mercer, 46, was part of the new group of young players who made their breakthrough under player-coach Mark Morrison as Flyers stepped into the newly formed Northern Premier League in 1996-97.

He had a season with Paisley Pirates in 1999-2000 before heading south and his association with Haringey stretches back to 2005. He was a player and coach with Haringey Greyhounds, before buying the team in 2017 and re-naming it as the Huskies and continuing to play in the NIHLSouth 2 league, based out of the Alexandra Palace.

As rumours continued to grow, he decided to go public: “While I cannot go into too much detail due to various factors - mainly out of respect for the Flyers’ organisation and the on-going process - I can confirm that I am an interested party. I have expressed both my interest and my vision for the club’s future.” “Being an ex-Flyer and already having the Huskies, I felt it was only right to put myself forward and try to help bring the glory days back.”

He envisages running both clubs - Huskies play in NIHL South2, equivalent to Kirkcaldy Kestrels in the SNL - and believes local players should be back at the heart of the club.

He said: “The National League provides a great balance, offering opportunities for British youngsters to develop while still allowing non-British trained players to contribute to the roster.”

The NIHL is aware of his interest which could make Fife the second Scottish side among its numbers, along with Solway Sharks.

Mercer said: “From the start I said I was not interested in the EIHL for this current team. I’m not saying it would not be achievable in the future, but I’d be looking at a Fife team in the NIHL. I’ve done my homework. There are half a dozen players in Fife skating for Scotland and GB, and I want to see the next under-12, 14, 16 and 18 players who are shining lights coming through and it’d my responsibility that they can get into the senior team and get as much ice time as possible. When one player moves out there should be another 16-year old at least training with Flyers ready to step in.” Mercer cites the current Scots thriving in the NIHL - including Tyler Plews, son of defenceman Scott, at Swindon Wildcats - as proof they could make the step up.

He accepts running Flyers would be a bigger task than Huskies, but will open the door to people with the team’s interest at heart, including sponsors and businesses in a bid to transform the club’s off-ice operations. He also has pathways in progress to open up two-way contracts for the club.

“It’s a bigger scale than running the Huskies, but the principles are the same,” he said. “My expression of interest was about the 16-year old me. When I played in Fife I knew if I worked hard, playing for the senior team was achievable. The sport is different now, but ask anyone locally if a 16-year old has that chance to play today?

“It breaks my heart to see Fife can’t compete in the EIHL in terms of crowds of funding, and that is no criticism of the current owners. Tom and Jack have given this everything they have.”

In going public, Mercer’s plan has given Flyers’ fans something more tangible to assess and debate as they pick over the rumours on the grapevine, aware that the clock is ticking.

And if his bid isn’t successful, the former Flyers’ player wants to see a a vibrant hockey club once more in Kirkcaldy.

“The fans are the community in their own right, and we can’t let it die,” he said. “Even if I am not successful, the hand of friendship and help will be there.”