Fife Flyers take one point in OT loss to Guildford Flames in race for play-offs

Fife Flyers grabbed a precious point from a 3-2 overtime loss to Guildford Flames at Fife Ice Arena - a game both coaches took positives from. For Tom Coolen it kept the club’s play-off hopes alive, while Paul Dixon saw his side respond after struggling in period one.

It was a night when Flyers’ fans found themselves watching a team without a single home based skater save for back-up goalie Andy Little. James Spence and Brody Kay were absentees, while Fynn Page was in the Fife Lounge, leaving the coach with an all import bench and one still short handed as Jonas Emmerdahl and Stephen Desrocher were both out injured.

Vitalijs Pavlovs dropped back into defence and did a fine job as Fife went at Flames with a fair bit of flair - Flames didn’t seem to know what to do with the line of Kyle Osterberg, Troy Lajeunesse and Drake Pilon, and they had netminder Taz Burman to thank for a number of big saves at key moments.

Flyers went ahead through a low strike from Pilon with five minutes on the clock, and a number of huge chances then came their way - they did everything except score, and had to be content with a single goal lead after 20 minutes.

Drake Pilon celebrates his opening goal for Fife Flyers (Pic:Jillian McFarlane)

Dixon said he challenged his team to do better in the second, and they did. They won it 2-1, with their opener coming in 25 minutes when Flyers were slow to sweep up a puck knocked out wide by netminder Kevin Lindskoug. Matt Alvero got to it first and his drop pass was swept home by Patrick Bajkov.

That goal gave Flames some momentum and they went ahead at 29:27 when the impressive Ben O’Connor netted - only for Flyers to respond immediately, with Max Humitz turning the puck home less than 30 seconds later. Lucas Chiodo missed a gilt edged chance at the back post after half an hour - one of a number which went begging across this hockey game - and neither side could convert on the few powerplay opportunities that came their way in a game that the refs simply let flow.

With two minutes to play, Casey Gilling threw the puck from right to left, opening up the zone, and the goal, for Johan Erikkson, but he couldn’t hit the target and the game went into three on three sudden death overtime.

