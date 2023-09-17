Fife Flyers take second place to return of fans' favourite with visiting team

Watch more videos on Shots!

His team came up against a visiting team with something to prove after struggling against Dundee Stars 24 hours earlier. This too was part of their pre-season preparations, and they displayed a clinical touch in front of net, putting the game beyond a Fife side that had its chances, pressured heavily but couldn’t claw their way back into contention.

Flyers did get off to the very best start with the opening goal in two minutes Brasov netminder spilled Anton Eriksson's shot, and Troy Lajeunesse dived in to poke the puck across the line.

Any thoughts that the goal might have set the tone for the night were dispelled by the end of the period as Brasov took a 2-1 lead, which they never gave up. They were level when Judd Blackwater got the final touch after the puck ping-ponged around the zone, and went ahead with a bit of vintage Chase Schaber as the ex-Flyers import accelerates over the blue line on to a pass, and delivered a clinical finish to warm applause from the fans.

Collin Shirley was on the scoreboard for Fife Flyers final warm-up game (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Just to underline his value to the visiting team, Schaber struck again for 3-1 early in the second before Fife piled on the pressure and finally rang the red light when Aleksi Makela pulled the trigger from wide on the left at 31:29

Back came the Romanians once more, and a one-timer fr Connor Sills turned this game again as the they went 4-2 up at 37:46 to negate much of Fife’s pressure.

They survived a scare as Daniel Kroger went one on one with Shane Owen - the goalie won - before Matyas Kovacs chipped in from the left for 5-2.

