The club has been in search of a spark to ignite a season blighted by injuries - and it might just have come on the back of Wednesday night’s thrilling finale which saw them eliminate Dundee Stars.

Just over 1000 fans turned out for the midweek tie, which was up on last weekend’s attendance, and hopes are high they will return again as Nottingham Panthers hit Fife Ice Arena on Saturday.

Flyers have had more success against them than any other club this season, with three straight wins over the English side already under their belts.

High fives from Fife Flyers forward Bari McKenzie (Pic: Derek Young)

The sides meet back to back over the weekend, with a clutch of points Fife’s target to ensure they stay firmly in the top eight in a rapidly compressing league.

They were boosted by the return of Chris Lawrence and Mikael Johansson on Wednesday. Lucas Sandstrom missed out and may be a weekend non-starter along with James Spence who won’t return to the ice until the New Year after breaking his hand. He had a new cast fitted this week.

The arrival of British forward Scott Henderson means Christian Hausinger will also switch back from the wing to his usual role on the blue line.

Flyers need the points to hold on to their eighth spot as the league starts to compress ahead of the second half of the campaign which will determine which teams make the play-offs.

Injuries continue to hang over the dressing-room at a time when the games are stacking up at a relentless pace. Flyers play five matches in ten days across the festive period, and that schedule includes two journeys across the Irish Sea to face Belfast Giants.

There are so many games that opportunities to train are exceptionally limited.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, said: “It is a crucial part of the season. It’s a big challenge to play so many games in such a short time frame, and not ideal when you are carrying injuries.

“The league is compressing and there are four or five teams in the same position - five are flying, and the others are all in the trenches.

“It’s the one that fights and claws its way to the top of that grouping that will then be able to push on. We have to stay in that mix.”

Flyers’ coaching staff were delighted with the debut of Henderson who joined along with new import forward Liam Blackburn. Henderson is on a two-way contract with Solway Sharks.

