Fife Flyers target champions Sheffield Steelers to keep play-off momentum going
They welcome league champions, Sheffield Steelers, to Fife Ice Arena for a re-arranged game that comes just days before the final weekend of the regular season and a double header against Dundee Stars - two games set to be played in front of full houses.
Coach Tom Coolen planned an optional morning skate for his players ahead of Steelers’ visit, after running a full training session yesterday. He has a healthy, full roster, and one that is currently one of the red hot form teams in the EIHL.
Saturday’s 5-2 win over Guildford Flames saw Flyers wrap the month of March with points from seven of their eight games, with the buzz rinkside growing by the week. Almost 1500 fans took in their last midweek game, a 1-0 loss to Nottingham, and more are expected to pour through the doors this evening.
Coolen said: “Sheffield are the best team in the league - they didn’t finish in first place without good reason - but we have matched up well with them at different times. We know they are good, so we have to play to our best”.
“We have knocked them off before” he added, referring to the last meeting in Kirkcaldy which saw Flyers end Steelers’ 100 per cent road record. The game faces-off at 7:00pm.
