Fife Flyers target champions Sheffield Steelers to keep play-off momentum going

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They welcome league champions, Sheffield Steelers, to Fife Ice Arena for a re-arranged game that comes just days before the final weekend of the regular season and a double header against Dundee Stars - two games set to be played in front of full houses.

Coach Tom Coolen planned an optional morning skate for his players ahead of Steelers’ visit, after running a full training session yesterday. He has a healthy, full roster, and one that is currently one of the red hot form teams in the EIHL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday’s 5-2 win over Guildford Flames saw Flyers wrap the month of March with points from seven of their eight games, with the buzz rinkside growing by the week. Almost 1500 fans took in their last midweek game, a 1-0 loss to Nottingham, and more are expected to pour through the doors this evening.

Fife Flyers are one of the EIHL's in-form teams (Pic: Derek Young)

Coolen said: “Sheffield are the best team in the league - they didn’t finish in first place without good reason - but we have matched up well with them at different times. We know they are good, so we have to play to our best”.