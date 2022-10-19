Chris Lawrence in action against Sheffield Steelers (Pic: Dean Woolley)

The Kirkcaldy club hosts Coventry Blaze on Saturday and Cardiff Devils on Sunday, with head coach, Todd Dutiaume, looking to his specialist teams to deliver to make the necessary difference.

Flyers’ powerplay unit didn’t ignite as it can in the defeats at the hands of Dundee Stars and Sheffield Stars.

Dutiaume was happy with the work ethic and commitment, but is aware that results are the bottom line.

He said: “There is no panic but we need 100% to be better this weekend, and the guys know that.”Flyers go into the weekend with a full roster with impressive Czech centreman Jan Kloz again stepping in as cover for Simon Fernholm who remains on the long-term injury list.

They were edged out 3-2 by Coventry in the first league meeting in the Midlands last month, but have yet to meet Cardiff, with the Welsh side experiencing a sticky start to the campaign.

The head to Scotland for a triple header with Kirkcaldy being their third game in three nights.

Flyers, but contrast have a weekend off the road and need to make that count.

Dutiaume said: “We need to take points to get that momentum going.

“The guys have had a good week in training - upbeat, with a good compete level and we have to take that into the weekend.”

He said the performance of the special teams was under the microscope.

“In the Challenge Cup our powerplay was sitting astound 25%, but in the league that had dropped to around 10% before klast weekend.

“We need to be significantly better. We have the talent to be significantly better” he said.That tightening of every aspect of the game will be key in what is proving to be a hugely competitive league.

“It is early yet in the league,m but we need to keep in touch with the teams around us otherwise it can drop very quickly.,”warned Dutiaume.