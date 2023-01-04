This week saw Kamerin Nault signed and Liam Blackburn released, and the team is still looking to add one or two more players, but any further additions will be on a one in, one out basis.

Nault was a player on the club’s radar, and he joined them from ECHL outfit, Reading Royals. The club is now working on getting him into the line-up as soon as possible.

The 27-year old cut his teeth with Winnipeg Blues in the MJHL where he racked up some 76 points in four seasons, making the play-offs in each one.

Flyers' skate with the team' night was a big hit with fans. Chris Lawrence is pictured meeting a young supporter (Pic: Derek Young)

He then joined Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the ECHL, where in 2020-21 team-mates included Flyers’ Shawn Cameron, whose season was ended through injury. He made over 60 appearances with Rabbits before moving on to Reading Royals where he has iced in nine games this season.

His arrival marked the end of the road for Canadian forward Liam Blackburn, who only joined the club at the start of December.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach said: “He is a very talented player and will generate offensive chances. He brings an offensive touch to the line-up which we had with Shawn Cameron - when we lost him we lost 30-35 goals. We need to replace some of these.”

As Nault headed to Fife, Blackburn began the journey home after icing in 11 games.

Reece Cochrane has returned to the line-up after recovering from concussion (Pic: Derek Young)

Dutiaume said: “With Kamerin coming in, Lucas Sandstrom back from injury and Shawn Cameron still on the books albeit out injured, we are carrying three xtra imports. That isn’t viable. For the rest of the season we are carrying two. We are also still looking at one to two more changes, but that will be on the basis of one in, one out.”

The changes come as Flyers head into a month of hockey that could hold the key to their play-off ambitions.

They launch into a new year with a one-game weekend - a home match against Sheffield Steelers at Fife Ice Arena on Saturday.

The high-flying league leaders will pose a tough test, but Flyers need to start 2023 on a winning note to ignite their own play-off aspirations.

A 7-2 Hogmanay defeat at the hands of Belfast Giants was their 13th loss in 16 starts on home ice, and while the result may not have reflected the game, it pushed the team into ninth spot in the EIHL.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, said: “We had good runs of play in the first period and a half, but they finished their opportunities, and we did not.”

That issue was one focal point in training this week, with the message to players to be ruthless.

Scandinavian forward Lucas Sandstrom joined his team-mates and skated this week in training after missing the last nine games through injury.

His return would be a welcome boost as the club targets the goals needed to overcome a high-flying Steelers outfit which reclaimed top spot ahead of pacesetters Guildford Flames.

“The biggest conversation we have had with players is we are healthy - now we have to start playing the right way, and eliminate the errors that crept while playing short. Once we start playing the right way over 60 minutes, the results will follow.”

Dutiaume is looking to the team to build on the positives from the Hogmanay loss to Belfast Giants - and hone its finishing edge in front of goal.

