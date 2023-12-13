Fife Flyers are closing in on a new defenceman after the departure of Reece Harsch.

Tom Coolen has a target firmly in mind to fill the gap left in the blue line after the import asked form, and was given his release. The 24-year old was one of only three returning imports from last season’s roster, but he didn’t command a regular starting slot and instead deployed him as one of the team’s healthy scratches.

Harsch, who made his debut with Flyers last season icing in 61 games, asked to be released and completed his notice period playing against Guildford Flames in the first leg of the Challenge Cup quarter-finals, where he was named as man of the match. He departed the dressing-room the following morning and has since signed for ECHL outfit Cincinnati Cyclones.

Coolen can make two more changes to his roster according to EIHL guidelines, which are over and above any decision taken on whether he retains Ben Hawerchuk - currently on the Injury Reserve (IR) list for 28 days - or his temporary replacement, Latvian centre Vitalijs Pavlovs, and it is clear the coach wants to make the most of his hand as Flyers head into a busy and key festive period.

Troy Lajeunesse accepts donations for Flyers' annual Christmas toy appeal (Pic: Derek Young)

Harsch’s departure came as the club battled some injury issues with Jonas Emmerdahl sidelined, and a few skaters working their way back to match fitness. Coolen has had to deploy some forwards as defencemen, and handed others more ice time, and has seen his side slip to tenth place on the back of a six-game losing streak in both league and cup action. That said they remain just three points off Coventry Blaze in third place.

Coolen said: “We need to stay healthy and we need to do better. We have to work our way back, and some guys have to be better.”Coolen is hoping team captain Emmerdahl returns to the line-up this weekend which takes Flyers to Sheffield Steelers on Saturday, and then home to face Cardiff Devils at Fife Ice Arena on Sunday. British defenceman Fynn Page has started skating again after his recent injury, but is unlikely to make the bench for these games.

In their absence forwards Teemu Pulkinnen and Casey Gilling both took on shifts on the blue line against Manchester and Sheffield.

