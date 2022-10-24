The veteran packed up his kit after the weekend games against Coventry Blaze and Cardiff Devils.

Kloz iced in eight league games and one Challenge Cup tie, netting a total of one goal and five assists.

His departure came as defenceman Simon Fernholm was placed on the long-term injury reserve.

Jan Kloz (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

The player has returned to his native Sweden for medical treatment to help him recover from the head injury which has limited his ice time to just one weekend of hockey since signing in summer.

The club has said it has no specific timescale for his return to playing.

Defenceman Seth Bafaro has already joined the club after signing at the end of last week. He made his debut on Sunday against Cardiff Devils.

Flyers have thanked Kloz for his contribution and are “actively looking” for a new forward to bolster the team’s firepower.

The club also has an injury worry over back-up netminder Andy Little who missed the weekend games.