Fife Flyers target new import forward as player returns from injury

Fife Flyers could have a new import forward in the line-up this weekend, and the return of player from the early season injury list.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club have a signing target firmly in their sights and are working to complete paperwork and travel plans in time to add them to the roster for their Challenge Cup double header with Dundee Stars. The teams meet at Fife Ice Arena on Saturday (7:00pm) with the return on Tayside on Sunday evening.

Head coach Jamie Russell also expects Czech forward Vlastimil Dostalek back in the line-up after missing the opening games of the new EIHL season. Swedish forward Johan Porsberger is listed as day to day after being taken out with a check to the head in Sunday’s game against Glasgow Clan, but Norwegian forward Didrik Svendsen is doubtful after limping out of the 8-0 road loss at Belfast Giants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Canadian Justin Ducharme remains on the sidelines and may not lace up for a couple of weeks.

There could be a new name on Flyers' bench this weekend (Pic: Derek Young)

The return of Dostalek and a new signing would be a huge boost for Flyers as the team looks to put more points on the board in the cup qualifying campaign.

Russell admitted the opening weeks had been challenging, adding: “When you get injuries, particularly to the top of your line, it is tough, but everyone goes through this, and the season is young. It has also given our British guys the opportunity of more ice time, to get more experience and to learn and they have done very well. That’s an important part of their development.”

The stand out skater, so far, from the Brit pack has been Mason Alderson, who bagged his first senior goal on Sunday and took the MoM awards on both nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russell said: “I am really pleased for Mason – he is a good kid who is learning to be consistent with his physical game, and is working very hard. He wants to be a good pro hockey player and get better, and is really receptive to learning.”

Ethan Somoza in action against Dundee Stars (Pic: Derek Young)

Ben Brown, Aiden Wilson, and Richard Hartmann has also been thrown into the mix in the opening games, while Brodie Kay has eased his way back into the line-up after his return from Cardiff Devils.

“The guys are getting ice time and getting the chance to improve,” said the coach. “It’s a learning experience and a chance to prove themselves.”

Flyers will be hoping for another big crowd this weekend, after Sunday’s attendance broke back through the 2000 mark. It is also the first of the club’s theme nights with an Oktoberfest night with an auction of the specially designed tops after the game, Bratwurst, German Pretzels and beer on sale, and music and decorations to suit.