Fife Flyers target opening weekend points against Belfast Giants

Fife Flyers will hit the ice in Kirkcaldy tonight hoping to make it a Scottish double over Belfast Giants.

The Irish side travel to Kirkcaldy just 24 hours after shipping seven goals in an opening night home loss to Dundee Stars.

Giants’ 7-4 defeat was the result of the day as the puck dropped on the 2025-26 Challenge Cup qualifying sections, with Flyers going down 3-1 at Glasgow Clan in their opening tie,

Two goals from Brett Neumann underpinned the west coast team’s victory. He struck twice in the opening period. His first came at 12:10 when his shot deflected off Brodie Kay’s skate past Shane Owen. Neumann doubled the lead with 17:23 played, pouncing on a rebound from a Brayden Burke shot to fire home.

Flyers were heavily outshot early in the second period but, thanks to Owen’s heroics, they stayed in the game.

Just over six minutes in, Justin Ducharme netted to cut the deficit, but Clan replied four minutes later when Cade Neilson restored their two-goal cushion after excellent work along the boards from Richard Jarůšek.

Owen remained the busier of the goaltenders as Flyers chased the game in the third, but Sami Aittokallio had to be sharp to deny a couple of close-range chances. Clan could arguably have had a fourth when Deven Sideroff was slashed as he looked to shoot into an empty net, a play that might have warranted a penalty goal.

Jamie Russell, head coach, said: “We had some good opportunities - two big penalty kills at the start of the game and a couple of short handed chances.

“On the road for the the first game, had we got a lead it would have been an easier position to play from than digging ourselves into a hole and trying to claw your way out.”

> Flyers face off against Belfast Giants tonight (Sunday) at 5:00pm.