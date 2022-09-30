Fife Flyers target points from testing double header with Guildford Flames

The English side face a daunting 445-mile road trip to Kirkcaldy before turning round and heading back home for Sunday’s return match.

And while they have made a flying start to the new season, Flyers hope to exploit those bus legs to secure their first win on home ice.

The club should be boosted by the return of Swedish forward Mikael Johansson and, possibly, Dillon Lawrence, from injury, while last week’s returnees Simon Fernholm and Jonas Emmerdahl will have another week in training under their belts as they find their feet after missing the Challenge Cup ties.

Shane Owen and Reece Harsch in the thick of the action against Manchester Storm (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

And Todd Dutiaume, head coach, is looking to his side to deliver against their targets.

He said: “We are committed to getting something from every weekend. That didn’t happen last weekend

“We are more than capable of competing with the teams in this league, but everyone knows the importance of playing with a full line- up.

“You cannot get away with playing short - you get exposed in parts of your game.”

Dutiaume noted Flames’ excellent start to the campaign, adding: “They always hit the ground running, but these are two tough journeys - two road games in effect - and we have to be ready to go.”

Netminder, Shane Owen, believes Fife can match up with any team in the league.

“We have be be to play right from the drop of the puck and play 60 minutes,” he said.

“It’s a long season and there is no point dwelling on the past - put in the effort and we can beat anyone.”Owen was one of the stand-outs last season when Flyers toiled badly and finished ,mired in last place, but he had no hesitation about returning to Fife Ice Arena.

“I had a lot of trust in faith in Todd and Jeff to put together a team good team,” he said.

We have a lot of big guys in defence and I’m looking forward to playing with them.”The key is to get to know each other a quickly as possible, and we’re getting there for sure.”

Flyers will go again with on-trial Czech centreman Jan Kloz after he stepped into the line-up at the last minute last weekend.

Dutiaume said: “He had a 15-minute meeting with his team-mates when we went over systems and how he’d slot in - he got thrown in at the deep end, and that can be a tough adjustment, but he mad some good plays and showed some good vision.

“One week on and he will have had time to settle in and learn more about the club.”