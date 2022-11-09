The club’s sole point from an overtime loss to Guildford Flames last Saturday saw them move up from ninth to eighth.

And they want to kick on from that with wins at Glasgow Clan on Friday and on home ice to Nottingham Panthers on Sunday.

The teams all form part of the chasing pack in the Elite League, and head coach Todd Dutiaume wants to pick them off one by one as the season progresses.

Fife Flyers sported poppies on their helmets at last weekend's games (Pic: Derek Young)

While results have not all gone Flyers’ way, the club has established its credentials with its work ethic and is producing entertaining hockey games - and the sense is the wins will surely follow.

Dutiaume said: “Out last eight games have been against top four teams, with the exception of a road trip to Manchester where it might as well have been given the tight ice pad they use to such huge advantage.

“Across them, we have played good hockey in there. It hasn’t translated into results yet, but right now the league has two packs - and we are in with Glasgow, Manchester, Dundee and Nottingham, and I think we are trending in the right direction.

“Now we are in a play-off position, we want to keep it, and start looking at the two teams closest to us. Once we overcome them we don’t give up - we ;look at the next step to get to the top of this group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dutiaume was also delighted at the way new forward Chris Gerrie slotted into the line-up after signing from Dundee Stars. He marked his home debut against Flames with the opening goal.

“Chris settled in very well - he likes the style we play and will be a good player for us. You need guys like Chris in your line-up.”

The club is also still looking to strength its roster.