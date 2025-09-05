Fife Flyers: the ‘contagious intensity’ of new captain Garet Hunt

Chase Schaber lit up many hockey nights for Fife Flyers when he joined the club in 2016. His partnership with Evan Bloodoff was key to many victories, and his willingness to engage with fans round the rink and on social media saw him become the face of Flyers.

“Tell ‘em Chase sent you” was one video message to drum up bums on seats on match nights.

The ebullient hockey player from Red Deer, Alberta called Fife home, and his endorsement of the team and town brought his former Corona Brasov team-mate, Garet Hunt, to Kirkcaldy.

“I knew a few guys who had played here, but when I called Chase he had nothing but great things to say about Fife. He was my main guy - once he said it was good, I didn’t need to phone anyone else.”

Garet Hunt in action in last weekend's scrimmage game which involved Fife Flyers and Kirkcaldy Kestrels (Pic: Derek Young)

Hunt is one of a host of summer signings which built a completely new-look roster - and he starts the new season as team captain.

Jamie Russell, head coach, said: “From our first conversation about Garet playing in Fife, it was crystal clear to me that he was the guy that would set our standard, culture and identity. He is a consummate pro who oozes leadership. “Every day he brings a work ethic and intensity that is contagious. I’ve worked with some amazing leaders in my time and Garet is among the very best.”

Hunt will head up a dressing-room packed with players who have won championships and also been leaders on their past teams - a mix he believes will stand Flyers in good stead as a brand new roster starts to forge the bonds vital to becoming a cohesive and competitive unit.

At 37 he also brings a wealth of experience having iced in North America, Russia, China and Europe. The UK may be new to him it has always been on his radar - he was unveiled as a signing for Nottingham Panthers in 2022 before switching to the KHL with Kunlun Red Star.

Garet Hunt taking in last weekend's skate with the fans (Pic: Derek Young)

Hockey has been his life for the past two decades. His penalty minutes underline the toughness he brings – 2666 PIMs in 702 EIHL games - but you look beyond the stats and can see why Russell handed him the ‘C’.

Gary Graham, the Panthers’ head coach who signed him said: “He’s just a warrior. He skates and forechecks hard, he sticks up for his team mates, he’s a great player without the puck in terms of strategy/system wise and the guy can make plays.”

Hunt is simply immersed in hockey.

“I love coming to the rink and playing the game,” he said. “There is no substitute for how you feel putting the kit on. Every day is different, every day we work hard with a sense of urgency. Hockey is a lifestyle. It’s a way of life. All my friends in the world are from hockey - whether they play or I met them via the rink.

“It is an amazing sport, with an incredible network of people and community wherever you go.”

In Fife he has already felt the bond between the team, the town and the fans on the back of last weekend’s scrimmage set up after the 11th hour loss of the scheduled exhibition games against Corona Brasov.

“The turn out was great,” he said. “It gave us a sense of the fan base and the great community here. It’s exciting coming in as new players - you look at other rosters and they all have new guys, so we are all going through the same process.

“I’ve heard nothing bad about the level of play here, and when I spoke in summer with Jamie, who has coached teams I’ve played against, we had a great conversation in summer, and this seemed like a really good fit.”

Managing the fans’ expectations is one of the challenges that lies ahead for the new owners as Flyers seek to re-ignite after the distress and chaos of last season - this is very much year one of a much longer-term project top turn around so many aspects of the club’s operations on and off the ice.

From a player’s perspective, the goals, however, remain the same.

“The main expectation is to start with both feet forward - it has to be a game at a time,” said Hunt. “Everyone is looking forward to it. We have had a good training camp and we want to get better as team., We have a very knowledgeable coach, and we’re buying into what he is selling. He will steer the ship.

“I’ll try to do everything to lead the group in the best way I can. It means a lot to me, and I’m excited for the opportunity.

“We also have a great group of leaders - so many have been in those roles on other teams. You can learn from these guys. The more we have, the better we can be.” And while Hunt’s physical presence is central to the team, he points to the other qualities needed to make an impact.

“Bring energy and leadership and a work ethic,” said. “Whatever you bring, whether it’s defensively or offensively you have to be part of the team to play this game. I’ll do whatever I can to help the team. If that means a big penalty kill that’s fine - work hard during training and bring that to the games.”