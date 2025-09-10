Fife Flyers: the fans’ verdict on a new era and a team ‘stacked with characters’

The sense of newness that surrounds Fife Flyers extends to the stands.

There is a buzz once again across a fanbase that has watched the club’s stagnation since the sport returned after lockdown, and hopes are high that the fresh start will bring with it excitement on the ice and continued energy off it.

Season 2025-26 is the great reset for a sport embedded in the Lang Toun, one watched by generations of supporters - but it is also year one of a much longer term project by the club’s new North American owners, so managing expectations off the bat is also key.

Transforming a club which has toiled to get any higher than eighth since the sport returned after lockdown is a big challenge.

Selfie time at the free skate session with fans (Pic: Derek Young)

The new owners have yet to mark 100 days at the helm, and even after a full-on summer, there is still much work to be done to put their own stamp on every single aspect of Flyers’ operations.

So far the fans have liked what they have seen and heard.

From social media output to new channels of communication, a refresh of the club’s colours, and a packed Q&A, the ties that bind have been strengthened, and there is no doubt that fans feel very much part of this new journey.

There are some question marks over the roster - how will it gel, who will be its stand outs, and how will the team’s new physicality be managed to avoid too much time in the stands or sin bin?

The message in the bows says it all ... (Pic: Derek Young)

How will Flyers top six be benchmarked against the rest of the EIHL, will the new British pack adapt and step up to the demands of EIHL hockey, and can the team forge a cohesive unit quickly to hit the new season with real intent?

The fans will get a very quick insight into those key issues as Jamie Russell’s team launches into a Challenge Cup qualifying section against Scottish rivals, Glasgow Clan, Dundee Stars, and Belfast Giants.

Those results - and, crucially, the performances - will set the tone for the opening half of a campaign that, Tom Coolen’s first season notwithstanding, holds out more promise than any other since 2019.

If you could distill all the hopes and aspirations of the fanbase into one common goal it would - play with renewed sense of pride, and make the rink a fortress once more.

Ethan Somoza at the club's media day (Pic: Derek Young)

But what is their assessment of the work done, and the road ahead?

We spoke to a number of fans who have been watching Flyers for decades during which time they have celebrated the highs, and witnessed the lows, seen great teams and some which have simply not delivered.

> Flyers being talked about again for the right reasons

Frank Maxwell has watched his hockey from Section G, arguably the rink’s most vocal section, and one which has zoned in on many visiting team benches over the years.

Rinkside view of the opening game and a packed house (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

His hope is clear: “Let teams know that if they are going to win here then they are going to have to work for it.”

He also wants to see Flyers challenge for a play-off spot and then roll the dice.

“It's good that Flyers’ hockey is being talked about for all the right reasons again and I am genuinely excited for the season ahead, just like a lot of other fans,” he said. “But then I have always been a glass half full kind of person anyway so I am trying to keep that excitement under wraps a little to see how we actually start playing.”

On the roster he sees tough guys Garet Hunt and Didrik Sevndsen - the Norwegian warrior - exciting fans in the way that Matt Nickerson did almost a decade ago, but worries the line up is an import forward signing short.

“I am not sure I want both of Hunt and Svendsen playing every night as they may be too similar but those signings in particular are getting us talked about, not just by Flyers fans, but by fans across the league on forums and podcasts.

“We will not only bring fans back into the rink but we will bring fans into other venues that may not otherwise come out to see us - Sheffield seem to have changed a fixture from midweek to a Saturday because of the level of interest in us and how competitive we may be.” But he also pointed to the bigger picture: “We seem to be more than those two though. There does seem to be some real skill and talent up front and those are the kind of players I like to see.”

In common with many across the fan base he has been impressed by the improved open communication from the club - “it shows how we could and should have been doing things.” Added Frank: “No disrespect to Tom and Jack and what they have done for us, but the videos and the attempt to reconnect with the fans is working and it seems as if they are making it a Fife wide attempt with the language that is being used to bring fans in - and not just a Kirkcaldy thing.

“It's good that hockey is being talked about for all the right reasons again.”

> A roster packed with characters

For Dave Cunningham, his 44th season rinkside is one he enters with renewed excitement.

“I have been hugely impressed with the leadership of Max, Gareth and Jamie who all seem to have very quickly embraced what Fife Flyers is all about. The communications have been very well constructed and distributed, and the excitement has been steadily building since April.

“Everything from communication, merchandise, social presence through to the roster itself feels fresh and exciting.

“The rebrand has helped kick start fresh energy and the new logos and colours have captured everyone’s imagination. The phrase ‘sleeping giant’ was often used by the fans across the Elite League, and whilst we rightly celebrate everyone involved previously, it really did feel like a reboot with fresh ideas was critical to avoid the slow demise towards becoming this generation’s Durham Wasps.”

He also welcomed a roster “stacked with characters.”

“It’s feisty, full of grit and speed, and finally we have no shortage of players on the bench,” he said. “It will be so exciting to watch the talent and skill of the new imports, combined with the energy and passion of youth across our Brit pack take to the ice.

“The management are rightly playing it quiet on expectations, and that is a very clever move, but I would expect us to cause more than a few problems for opposition teams this year. Coaches across the league will, I hope, be sitting up, and taking notice of the all new Fife Flyers.”

As for expectations: “Will we make the top eight and the play Offs?, I think we just might, but, I concur with the ownership group, let’s not put unrealistic pressure on the team, let them play their game.”

“If the fans can stick with this group, nothing is impossible.”#

> Big change in communication

No-one travelled further to support Flyers last season than Mark Hadden. His hope for 2025-26 is to watch some good hockey finish in a play off place and hopefully see a road win after watching 22 loses on the road last season

“I’ve seen a big change the social media and communication from the owners - it has been excellent. They are very honest - it’s good to see them signing so many young Brits

“My predication for the season - the final of the challenge cup and a league finish of sixth.”

> Building for the future

Mark Watson was around when Flyers endured a painful relegation season in 1990/91, and describes the last few seasons as “disheartening” but is looking for a return to brighter times.

He praised the owners for listening to what the fans want to see on the ice,and building a team with a mixture of toughness and skill.

“ I just hope our squad depth doesn’t hamper us in the long run and hope that the fans stick with it and don’t get too down if we’re still lingering around that 10th place. It’s time to build, especially for the future , and I like the fact that Max andmJamie have said that they’ll try to give the Brits a chance. It’s now up to these young guys to step up and put in the effort to prove that they’re good enough for Flyers and the EIHL.”

In terms of stand out skaters he pinpointed a clutch of new imports - Josh Winquist, Ian Scheid, Drew McLean, Johan Porsberger, Ethan Somoza, Justin Ducharme and new captain, Garet Hunt.

“They’ll be asked to carry the Flyers and produce each and every week. I also liked the look of Nicholson back on the D - he looks like he can skate. Christian Purboo will also have to take considerable games this season as well as Shane Owen although still a great goalie is getting that wee bit older every year.”

> More expectation than hope

Bob Leitch and his daughter were first rinkside in 1998/99, and are long-standing regular season ticket holders - “we are both ‘through thick and thin’ supporters - and he describes the difference this summer as “palpable.”

He has been impressed with the professionalism, and likes the look of the new signings and the open door to new British skaters.

“I’m not too sure of us signing an enforcer,” he said., “ although we were being bullied the past few seasons. That should now stop or at least be reduced.”

A mid table finish, possible finals weekend spot, and, above all, a great atmosphere on game nights.

“For the past few years we have gone into a new season with more hope than expectation.” he said. “This year it is much more expectation than hope. If we perform well as a team and the investment continues...who knows!