Fife Flyers: Third signing of the week at Fife Ice Arena

The club has announced another signing.

Young Fifer Scott Jamieson has re-signed for the club ahead of the new season, following on from James Spence and Reece Cochrane earlier in the week.

Netminder Shane Owen put pen to paper on a new deal last week, making Jamieson the fourth signing the club has made so far in preparation for the new year.

The 21-year-old is a product of the Fife development system having started his career with Fife Flames, then moving to play with Kirkcaldy Kestrels before being called up to the Flyers first team.

The youngster from Kirkcaldy scored his first competitive Elite League goal against Belfast in December last year and has proven popular with the Flyers faithful at the Auld Barn.

He said: “I am really happy to be coming back for another season.

"I feel I showed everyone what I can do last year but I am pushing to do this on a consistent basis.

“Everyone knows I am a local lad and grew up supporting the club from a young age and also coming through the junior set up.

“There’s nothing I want more than to see this club being successful and also to be a part of it.”

Fife Flyers Head Coach, Todd Dutiaume, said he was happy to see another local ice for the senior squad.

“It is important for many Flyers fans to see local players getting an opportunity to play for the club,” he said.

"Over the years we have been blessed with many such players and Scott has the tools to follow a long line of local players who have been regulars for the Flyers.

“I love his skating ability and nose for getting in the right places offensively.

"We have spoken extensively over the off season on what needs to be done and Scott is up for the challenge.”