Fife Flyers: ‘this group did not turn on each either. We play as a team and we go in same direction’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There is a very strong possibility that Phelix Martineau could still finish the season with silverware.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Flyers’ French Canadian forward has led the Mirror Of Merit for pretty much the entire campaign. The award - which has an illustrious history dating back to the 1950s - is not yet in the bag, and the fact he faces a direct challenge from Michael Cichy and Lucas Chiodo underlines how that line has sat at the very heart of the team this season.

It leads the way in points, and has been Flyers’ main goal threat - on some nights, their only only one - since the puck dropped in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martineau also leads with the most shots, which is why his absence in December was so keenly felt as the team became engulfed in problems.

Phelix Martineau celebrates hitting the net against Dundee Stars (Pic: Derek Young)

“We got some good chemistry really quickly,” he said. “It is fun to play with these guys. Coaches will see how different types of players fit together and, over time it is easier to be with guys you know where they will be on the ice, and the type of game they play.

“I know where Lucas will kinda be and that creates chances, while Michael knows the game so well. His decision making leads to so many goals and chances because find the right spaces. That comes from experience.”

The forward line has been one of the limited highlights in a season which has endured some tough moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martineau was out injured when the roof caved in, the coaching staff changed and the last of the Kazakhs left the dressing-room along with Drake Pilon.

Phelix Martineau has been one of the stand out players for Fife Flyers this season (Pic: Derek Young)

“It was really hard time to watch the guys go to war - to see your brothers out there in the battle - with a very short line up, having to get through games fully knowing they didn’t have much of a shot. That’s hard mentally and physically. I’ve been on teams that have had tough times, and one thing about this group is that it did not turn on each either. We play as a team and we go in the same direction.

“When you lose 8-0 in Sheffield that’s long bus journey home - a tough five or six hours on the road. At Manchester, we were down 3-1 and 4-2 and the boys turned it around. They battled through adversity and through the game. It was a good win and was great to show that we can post results.”

While there is little talk of the play-offs given the gap between Flyers and the top eight, there is still a clear focus to finish the season with heads held high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For us, it is to have pride in the game of hockey that we play and to show other teams that we will not let them walk all over us,” he said. “And these are our jobs - the guys want jobs next year too, so it is important for us as individuals to finish as strongly as we can. We also want to give the fans something back.”

Hockey to one side, Martineau admits his switch across the pond has been a great experience - one he came into blind.

“I knew it was a beautiful country and was excited to come here, but I never really talked to anyone who had played here before,” he said. “Everything outside hockey has been unreal and we have had a great time here.”

Scotland may have been new territory, but it did reunite him with Olivier LeBlanc who he succeeded as captain at Cape Breton Screaming Eagles playing junior hockey in Quebec. Martineau spent four seasons there before turning pro for a season with Fort Wayne Komets in the ECHL and Laval Rockets in the AHL before returning to Concordia University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wanted to finish school, but the goal was always to come to see and experience what it is like to play over here.”

In his own words, he gets to play the sport he loves every day, regardless of the position the team is in - not bad for someone who can still recall his first hesitant times on ice.

“As a child, my dad took me to the outdoor rink, and I fell down a lot! Then my cousin brought me to a practice and I saw other kids all falling down too so I didn’t feel so bad!”