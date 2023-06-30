Fife Flyers: this is the full fixture list for the 2023-24 ice hockey season
The club has more home games on Saturdays than Sundays – their traditional night – with a couple of testing midweek road trips. There are also several back to back games with teams, including Sheffield Steelers, Glasgow Clan and Dundee Stars games all back to back.
Flyers have also changed their Sunday face off time to 5:15pm – with the exception of the Hogmanay game. The club said the change was made in an effort to offer a more family-friendly start time. The full schedule is:
September: Saturday 23: Glasgow Clan (A) Challenge Cup; Sunday 24: Gasgow Clan (H) CC; Saturday 30: Belfast Giants (H) CC.
October: Sunday 1 Coventry Blaze (A) L; Saturday 7: Dundee Stars (H) CC; Sunday 8: Dundee Stars (A) CC; Friday 13: Belfast Giants (A) CC; Saturday 14: Belfast Giants (H) L; Saturday 21: Guildford Flames (H) L; Sunday 22: Sheffield Steelers (A) L; Wednesday 25: Nottingham Panthers (A) L; Friday 27: Manchester Storm (A) L; Sunday 29: Sheffield Steelers (H) L.
November: Saturday 4: Glasgow Clan (H) L; Sunday 5: Guildford Flames (A) L; Saturday 11: Glasgow Clan (A) L; Sunday 12: Nottingham Panthers (H) L; Saturday 18: Coventry Blaze (A) L; Sunday 19: Coventry Blaze (H) L; Saturday 25: Manchester Storm (L) H; Sunday 26: Cardiff Devils (A) L;
December: Saturday 2: Coventry Blaze (H) L; Sunday 3: Guildford Flames (A) L; Saturday 9: Manchester Storm (A) L; Sunday 10: Sheffield Steelers (H) L; Saturday 16: Sheffield Steelers (A) L; Sunday 17: Cardiff Devils (H) L: Friday 22: Belfast Giants (A) L; Saturday 23: Belfast Giants (H) L; Tuesday 26: Dundee Stars (H) L; Wednesday 27: Dundee Stars (A) L; Saturday 30: Glasgow Clan (A) L; Sunday 31: Glasgow Clan (H) L.
January 2024: Saturday 6: Belfast Giants (A) L; Sunday 7; Nottingham Panthers (H) L; Saturday 13: Guildford Flames (H) L; Sunday 14: Coventry Blaze (A) L; Saturday 20: Sheffield Steelers (H) L; Sunday 21: Sheffield Steelers (A) L; Saturday 27: Dundee Stars (A) L; Sunday 28: Cardiff Devils (H) L.
February: Saturday 3: Manchester Storm (A) L; Sunday 4: Manchester Storm (H) L; Saturday 10: Nottingham Panthers (H) L; Sunday 11: Guildford Flames (A) L; Wednesday 14: Cardiff Devils (A) L; Saturday 17: Cardiff Devils (H) L; Sunday 18: Nottingham Panthers (A) L; Friday 23: Manchester Storm (H) L; Saturday 24: Belfast Giants (A) L;
March: Friday 1: Glasgow Clan (A) L; Saturday 2: Glasgow Clan (H) L; Saturday 9: Coventry Blaze (H) L; Tuesday 12: Nottingham Panthers (A) L; Friday 15: Dundee Stars (H) L; Saturday 16: Cardiff Devils (A) L; Sunday 24: Belfast Giants (H) L; SAturday 30: Guildford Flames (H) L.
April: Saturday 6: Dundee Stars (A) L; Sunday 7: Dundee Stars (H) L; Saturday 13/14 - Play-off quarterfinals; Saturday 20/Sunday 21- Finals weekend, Nottingham