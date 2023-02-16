News you can trust since 1871
Fife Flyers: this is why Sheffield coach challenged Flyers' winning penalty

There cannot be a more dramatic way to settle a cup semi-final tie than a penalty shoot out in which the winning goal is then challenged while the team celebrates.

By Allan Crow
1 hour ago - 1 min read

That was the remarkable finale to Fife Flyers’ triumph over Sheffield Steelers in the Challenge Cup last night.

Mikael Johansson’s decisive strike came after the puck seemed to slip from his control as he skated wide, but he kept going, and beat netminder Matt Greenfield with a smart finish.

But Steelers’ coach Aaron Fox revealed he wanted the move reviewed.

He said: “It looked like he completely lost possession and control of the puck.

“Apparently you can’t challenge a penalty shot goal - I’m not sure on the ruling -but that is what we saw. He had to come so wide that on the way back in he looked like he came backwards. For us it was definitely something that should have been looked at.”

The debate came as Johansson was mobbed on the plexi by his team-mates right in front of a noisy travelling support.

The game attracted a crowd of 9000 and was Fife’s first win this season at Sheffield.

Frustration for Steelers' coach Aaron Fox, joy for goalscorer Mikael Johansson (Pics: Dean Woolley)

They now face Belfast Giants in the final in Belfast on Wednesday, March 1.

