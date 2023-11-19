Fife Flyers produced a dramatic last-gasp finish to set the scene for a stunning overtime win in Coventry - their second victory of the season in two visits to the Midlands.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Troy Lajuenesse hit the equaliser with just 1.9 seconds left on the clock before Collin Shirley delivered to perfect finale with a winner in sudden death overtime to seal a 4-3 victory.

It capped a fine comeback from 3-1 down which saw Flyers net three ties without reply against Danny Stewart’s side, leaving the Coventry coach to say: “I don;t have a lot of thoughts. We were in control of the hockey game and managed the third very well, and didn’t give them many chances other than the game tying goal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flyers fell behind just 20 seconds from the face-off as JD Dudek came from behind Shane Owen's net into the slot and fired high past the netminder.

Troy Lajuenesse celebrates his dramatic goal at the Skydome (PIc: Scott Wiggins)

Flyers levelled shorthanded when Teemu Pulkinen's pass across the slot landed perfectly on Ben Hawerchuk's stick to fire past Taran Kozun at 14:14.

Danny Kristo scored the only goal of period two with a lovely deke and wrist shot high into Owen's net, giving the Blaze the lead back at 37:11. Alessio Luciani extended that at 46:34 with a. bizarre goal that seemed to be thrown into the net by a Fife defenceman trying to clear the puck.

Flyers were back in things inside the final nine minutes through Johan Eriksson at 51:03, although Blaze should have put the game to bed with a couple of chances in the closing stages. A defensive zone restart with 10 seconds left looked to have finished Flyers off, but they won the faceoff and moved the puck quickly up ice leading to Lajeunesse wristing home off a Shirley pass with 1.9 seconds remaining.