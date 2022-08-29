Fife Flyers to feature in first televised game of new season

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kirkcaldy club’s game against Dundee Stars will be broadcast live by Premier Sports.

The sides meet in Dundee on Challenge Cup business on Thursday, September 15, and it will now be played in front of the cameras.

Premier Sports has announced its first batch of live EIHL games

The broadcast marks the start of the station’s coverage of the action this season.

It unveiled its first ten games to be screened this week.