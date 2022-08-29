Fife Flyers to feature in first televised game of new season
Fife Flyers will feature in the first televised game of the 2022-23 EIHL season.
The sides meet in Dundee on Challenge Cup business on Thursday, September 15, and it will now be played in front of the cameras.
The broadcast marks the start of the station’s coverage of the action this season.
It unveiled its first ten games to be screened this week.
Flyers only figure in the opening one, but the station has yet to set dates for a visit to Kirkcaldy as it works through the remainder of its schedule.