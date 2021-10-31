Fife Flyers: Todd Dutiaume admits he wrote off team’s chances of Challenge Cup QF place

But his players came good with a big 5-0 whitewash of Dundee Stars to join their Scottish rivals in the draw for the quarter-finals.

Dutiaume admitted qualification would be a “good boost” for a club which he admits needs changes to plug clear holes in the roster.

He said: “Tonight was a big step in the right direction. Being completely honest I had written off talk of qualifying for the next round.

Bari McKenzie and James Isaacs in the thick of the action for Fife Flyers (Pic: Jillian Mc Farlane)

“Our focus was getting the team to play the right way.

“Qualifying is a good boost for the team. We’re playing .500 hockey with still holes in our line up.”

For forward Matt Carter, Sunday’s win was all the more pleasing as he netted against his former club.

Fife Flyers in action against Dundee Stars (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

“It’s always nice to score, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t excited about it!” he said post-game.

Carter also reflected on the team’s troubled start to the campaign after an 18-month lockdown.

“We were a vulnerable club for a while,” he said. “After 18 months off, the guys had to get back into the swing of things.

“I’m grateful people have been patient with us - there is a lot of talent in the room.

“We are thrilled to be going through.”

Flyers’ success comes despite last month’s signing, Chase Schaber, remaining off ice.

He has yet to make his his debut for reasons the club has chosen not to divulge - a silence which has sparked huge debate among fans on social media.

The Canadian forward was announced as returning in mid-October, but he was not eligible to play this weekend.

Tonight, the club’s official Twitter platform made the first comment, stating: “We know that fans are keen to hear from the club on this situation and as soon as we have more information we will update fans.”

Schaber played four seasons with Flyers before opting to move to Germany and play in the third tier before the sport went into hibernation for lockdown in March 2020.

