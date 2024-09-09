Fife Flyers’ Tom Coolen:  'it’s going to be another competitive as hell season’

Tom Coolen drew many positives from Sunday’s 4-2 loss to Belfast Giants.

Johnny Curran netted his first goal of the campaign to tie things up before Bobo Carpenter nudged Giants ahead at 39:11. The visitors struck early in the third through Carpenter’s second and then missed a gilt edged chance with a two on zero breakaway which saw netminder Shane Owen out out on top. Flyers then went straight up the ice pad and netted through a slick backand from Lucas Chiodo for 3-2.

“The greater portion of our energy was used against Clan. That’s not an excuse - it just didn’t seem like we had the same energy. Our legs didn’t let us go as hard tonight. We have to be able to stay with teams skating wise for 60 minutes back to back. We were off a little bit at times tonight, slower to the mark and put pucks on skates rather than sticks.” He was amazed how the first goal stood - “I don’t know how they missed that one” - and said the second stemmed from winning a face-off only to see the puck come of one of their own skates; “two tough breaks - that takes something out of you.” Coolen added: “A 1-1 hockey game and everyone ready to go in for third period, rest up and come out and battle and they grab a goal with seconds to play - that takes something out of you psychologically.” But he remained upbeat: “It’s only September last time I looked! It’s going to be another competitive as hell season - something to look forward to as a fan.”