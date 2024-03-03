Fife Flyers: Tom Coolen on OT loss – ‘this game sneaks up on you and kicks you in the head’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fife Flyers’ locker room always rocks to music and noise after a win, but when the result is a loss the tunes are usually switched off. A 7-6 overtime loss to Glasgow added to the subdued atmosphere.
The biggest game of the season in front of the biggest crowd of the season, and it went all frustratingly wrong in the closing stages as Clan came off the ropes, took it to sudden death and then celebrated on the ice after netting the winner.
Tom Coolen, head coach, reflected: “We wanted two points and had them in the bag, but you can never count on anything in this game .It sneaks up on you when least expected and kicks you in the head.”
He pinpointed defence as the weak link - and it was for both sides. Old fashioned up and down shoot-outs seem to have become fashionable all of a sudden. A 9-7 win over Nottingham was followed by back to back 7-6 scorelines against Clan. One-goal games are also the norm, underlining the fine line between victory and defeat.
“We’ve have scored goals, but our biggest downfall has been defending,” said Coolen. “We seem to lack poise at times, however when you are killing penalties off I don’t know if I can directly fault my guys.”
Flyers took three minors in the third period, the most contentious of which was Kyle Osterberg being binned for illegal equipment after he picked his helmet up from the ice instead of leaving it as he returned to the bench. The big issue was the fact the refs did’;t call the elbow which sent the player and his headgear to the ice off the puck.
“Coolen said: “ I want to look at that one. I want to look at the rule. Kyle didn’t get involved in the play. Maybe the ref is right, but I don’t think he is.”
Flyers remain in ninth spot, three points behind Clan who have two games in hand, and need to bridge that gap to make the post-season competition. Coventry Blaze - the next visitors to Fife Ice Arena on Saturday - and Dundee Stars are also three ahead, so the goal for Coolen’s team is to start winning and in regulation time.