Fife Flyers: Tom Coolen rings changes with fourth new import signing of summer

Six signings announced, four of them new faces - Fife Flyers’ head coach Tom Coolen is ringing the changes this summer.

There is still much more to come as the roster is unveiled, player by player, but already fans can start to look ahead. The aim is to build on last season which saw the club secure play-off hockey for the first time since 2018, and reignite the rink with a series of hard-working, gutsy performances.

Coolen has added centreman Phélix Martineau to his roster, following hot on the heels of the recent signings of forwards Michael Cichy, and Martin Latal and the returning Lucas Chiodo.

Quebec native Martineau joins Flyers from French outfit Ducs d’Angers. He spent four seasons with Cape Breton Screaming Eagles of the Quebec Junior Hockey League playing three of those seasons alongside defenceman Olivier LeBlanc who was added to the roster in Kirkcaldy this week - Martineau took over the captaincy after LeBlanc’s junior career came to an end.

Tom Coolen is adding more new names to his roster for 2024-25 (Pic: Scott Wiggins)

The skater deferred a move to Concordia University Stingers in 201 to ice with Fort Wayne Komets - affiliates to Montreal Canadiens - in the ECHL. That led to a contract with Laval Rockets in the AHL where he split his time with the Komets. Martineau sat out 2019-20 and went on to university, returning to the sport after lockdown with Concordia Stingers where he registered an average of one point per game

On his move to Fife and a debut in UK ice hockey, he said: “I am very happy and excited for the opportunity to join the club for next season! I can’t wait to get to Fife and get things going.”