Tom Coolen was delighted to see new signing Jordan Stallard make an instant mark for Fife Flyers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Manchester Storm centreman hit the net against Cardiff Devils and took the home side’s man of the match’ award, and on Sunday he formed a line with former Arcadia University team-mate Ryna Foss and fellow new signing Massimo Carazzo.

Coolen believes that may be another piece of the jigsaw slotted into place as he looks to find the right combinations ahead of a crucial December schedule which holds the key to Flyers’ enquire season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stallard’s arrival was one of the high spots in a tough weekend which saw Flyers beaten twice, including a hefty loss in Coventry on Sunday

Tom Coolen (Pic: Al Goold)

A former fifth round draft pick of Winnipeg Jets, he arrived in Kirkcaldy in time to train with his new team-mates.

Stallard’s CV includes stints with Arcadia, as well as Allen Americans and Indy Fuel in the ECHL before he took up his studies in business administration where he played throughout the pandemic impacted seasons alongside Foss.

“I put them together during the second period at Coventry and I liked a lot of what I saw,” said Coolen. “That was a bright spot for me. That’s a solid second line for us. Everyone got scored on in that game, but I saw something there. That line has potential. They have size and can play.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coach already has a productive first line with Lucas Chiodo, Phelix Martineau and Michael Cichy delivering solid numbers, and now wants his third line to fire. The return of injury from Austin Farley could be another missing piece slotting into place.

Coolen admits this a testing time for him as coach, but remains optimistic.

“All we got to do is win - simple as that,” he said. “Winning is the way forward. We will get the buzz back.

“It is hard to find positive in a 9-2 loss. Most of time here has been very positive so this is a new challenge - it’s the toughest time I’ve had here. Maybe not a of fun, but we’ll work hard and we’ll work it out.”