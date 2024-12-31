Fife Flyers’ tough Hogmanay test as coach sends upbeat message: we can work through this

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife Flyers bring the curtain down on the toughest of December campaigns with a Hogmanay trip to take on Glasgow Clan.

It is another big ask of interim coach Johnny Curran’s fragile side, coming just 24 hours after an 8-3 loss to Corey Neilson’s side at Fife Ice Arena.

The turmoil of this month has seen them fall further behind at the bottom of the Elite League, but Curran has driven a positive message in a bid to keep his fragile dressing-room upbeat.

A new import is expected to join the team, but Flyers have yet to confirm any details while they wait on sign-off, but there is no doubt they need help - and quickly.

Shane Owen under pressure from Rylan Schwartz in last night's game against Glasgow Clan (Pic: Derek Young)

Two wins from 23 games have left them 11 points behind Manchester Storm in ninth, and 13 off Dundee Stars in eighth, although Curran’s side does have three games in hand over their Tayside rivals. To catch one would be a huge effort, but they need to overhaul both to make the play-offs.

Flyers will almost certainly be without key forward Phelix Martineau this afternoon (face off 2:00pm) who is still on the injury list - they need him back as soon as he can to re-unite with line-mates Lucas Chiodo and Michael Cichy.

But the time to heal is simply not there as 2025 opens with a home game against Coventry Blaze at Fife Ice Arena on Saturday and then takes Flyers to Guildford Flames on Sunday.

The last home game of 2024 saw a tough 8-3 loss to Glasgow Clan. Curran said: “We were not at our best and we know it. We will take some clips and take the positives and go with them – and flush the rest.” But he outlined the reality facing his team.

“It is a big ask of the guys. We have been extremely short handed at the busiest time of the year. We are almost through the storm of Christmas, will get a couple of practices in and I genuinely believe we can work through this. I know fans want results but they won’t happen overnight, but we genuinely believe we can work through this. I think they will be genuinely happy with the product they see in a couple of weeks.” He saw Flyers create and miss a number of chances against Clan, underlining perhaps the low confidence among the players on the back of a slew of defeats.

“Could we have scored six or seven? Probably. Could Clan have scored 12? Absolutely. There are positives - we created chances from genuinely good hockey, but we need to improve in the D-zone and that comes with practice, and rested bodies. We need to get the puck out, but I am not going to harp on at the guys. They are showing their fight and resilience.

“It is not easy to come here and keep doing it.”